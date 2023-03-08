Virginia Cavaliers’ First Women’s Swim Coach Ron Good Dies, Aged 79

Ron Good, the founder, head coach, and director of United States Sports Camps, died on February 2. He was 79 years old.

Good, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ran a number of swim camps across the United States beginning in the 1970s.

In 1998, he was inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame. He was a 1963 NCAA Championship qualifier and a three-time Southern Conference champion in the 50 free.

Good was also the first head coach of the women’s swimming & diving team at the University of Virginia. He led the program from 1974-1978, amassing a 24-9 dual meet record. He would hand over the reigns in 1978 to Mark Bernardino, who led the team for the next 35 years.

Good was also the head coach of the men’s team from 1969 until 1978, compiling a 55-33-1 dual meet record and recording a best finish of 3rd at the 1976 ACC Championships.

“Coach Good has run camps across the United States since 1971 and dedicated his life to making people the best person they can be. He was an inspiration to all and will be missed by all,” a statement by his company US Sports Camps reads. Several people remembered Good as an “inspiration” on social media after his death.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Coach Ron Good; Founder, Head Coach, and Director of… Posted by United States Sports Camps, LTD. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Good is survived by his five children, Courtney Good Nutter and her husband, Shawn, of Oxford, N.C., J. Randall Good of Woodbridge, Va., Michael Good and his wife, Linda, of Fayetteville, N.C., Robert Good and his wife, Ranie, of Wilmington, Del., and Jake Good of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Brock, Beau, Forest, Nicolette, David, Fiona, James, India, Scott, and Lincoln; and many friends throughout the country.