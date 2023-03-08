Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Zone B Diving: Bryden Hattie Completes Sweep, Mia Vallee Now Two-For-Two

2023 NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 5-8, 2023
  • Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Host: University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Miami’s Mia Vallee and Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie continued to roll on Day 3 of the Zone B Diving Championships in Knoxville, with Vallee winning the 3-meter for her second victory of the competition and Hattie completing a sweep of the men’s events on platform.

There were nine qualifying spots on the line in each event on Tuesday.

Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Mia Vallee (MIAMI), 736.50
  2. Aranza Vazquez Montano (UNC), 711.15
  3. Emily Grund (UNC), 668.40
  4. Sophie Verzyl (SCAR), 655.30
  5. Brooke Schultz (SCAR), 653.60
  6. Samantha Vear (FSU), 652.95
  7. Maha Amer (FLA), 649.45
  8. Grace Cable (TENN), 623.85
  9. Haley Marshall (UNC), 618.75

Vallee picked up the victory with a final score of 736.50, leading UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano (711.15) and Emily Grund (668.40).

Tennessee’s Grace Cable and UNC’s Haley Marshall were the only divers earning their first NCAA invite in the event as the other seven women did so on Monday in the 1-meter.

Men’s Platform Qualifiers

  1. Bryden Hattie (TENN), 912.30
  2. Maxwell Flory (MIAMI), 874.60
  3. Emanuel Vazquez (SCAR), 793.05
  4. Leonardo Garcia (FLA), 748.20
  5. Tazman Abramowicz (FSU), 709.55
  6. Walker Creedon (AUB), 809.50
  7. Elijah Klier (GT), 703.55
  8. Nicholas Stone (TENN), 699.60
  9. Skip Donald (FLA), 697.60

Hattie’s victory in the platform marked his third in a row, and overall, six male divers have qualified to compete in all three events at NCAAs: Hattie, Mohamed FaroukMaxwell FloryLeonardo GarciaEmanuel Vazquez and Skip Donald.

Florida’s Donald had finished in the top-12, but outside of the allotted qualifying spots, in the 1-meter and 3-meter, but his ninth-place finish on platform earned his NCAA invite and he’ll now be able to compete in every event at nationals.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s)
1 Mia Vallee Miami (FL) 1m, 3m
2 Brooke Schultz South Carolina 1m, 3m
3 Aranza Vazquez Kontano UNC 1m, 3m
4 Sophie Verzyl South Carolina 1m, 3m
5 Maha Amer Florida 1m, 3m
6 Meghan Wenzel Georgia 1m, 3m
7 Samantha Vear FSU 1m, 3m
8 Paige Burrell UNC 1m, 3m
9 Alicia Mora FAU 1m
10 Emily Grund UNC 1m, 3m
11 Helene Synnott NC State 1m
12 Grace Cable Tennessee 3m
13 Haley Marshall UNC 3m

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s)
1 Bryden Hattie Tennessee
1m, 3m, Platform
2 Mohamed Farouk Miami (FL)
1m, 3m, Platform
3 Maxwell Flory Miami (FL)
1m, 3m, Platform
4 Conner Pruitt Auburn 1m, 3m
5 Anton Down Jenkins UNC 1m, 3m
6 Renato Calderaro NC State 1m, 3m
7 Ruben Lechuga Georgia Tech 1m
8 Brodie Scapens Miami (FL) 3m
9 Leonardo Garcia Florida
1m, 3m, Platform
10 Tazman Abramowicz FSU 3m, Platform
11 Emanuel Vazquez South Carolina
1m, 3m, Platform
12 Walker Creedon Auburn Platform
13 Elijah Klier Georgia Tech Platform
14 Nicholas Stone Tennessee 1m, Platform
15 Skip Donald Florida
1m, 3m, Platform

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

