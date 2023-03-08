NCAA Zone B Diving: Bryden Hattie Completes Sweep, Mia Vallee Now Two-For-Two

2023 NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 5-8, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee
- Host: University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Miami’s Mia Vallee and Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie continued to roll on Day 3 of the Zone B Diving Championships in Knoxville, with Vallee winning the 3-meter for her second victory of the competition and Hattie completing a sweep of the men’s events on platform.
There were nine qualifying spots on the line in each event on Tuesday.
Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers
- Mia Vallee (MIAMI), 736.50
- Aranza Vazquez Montano (UNC), 711.15
- Emily Grund (UNC), 668.40
- Sophie Verzyl (SCAR), 655.30
- Brooke Schultz (SCAR), 653.60
- Samantha Vear (FSU), 652.95
- Maha Amer (FLA), 649.45
- Grace Cable (TENN), 623.85
- Haley Marshall (UNC), 618.75
Vallee picked up the victory with a final score of 736.50, leading UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano (711.15) and Emily Grund (668.40).
Tennessee’s Grace Cable and UNC’s Haley Marshall were the only divers earning their first NCAA invite in the event as the other seven women did so on Monday in the 1-meter.
Men’s Platform Qualifiers
- Bryden Hattie (TENN), 912.30
- Maxwell Flory (MIAMI), 874.60
- Emanuel Vazquez (SCAR), 793.05
- Leonardo Garcia (FLA), 748.20
- Tazman Abramowicz (FSU), 709.55
- Walker Creedon (AUB), 809.50
- Elijah Klier (GT), 703.55
- Nicholas Stone (TENN), 699.60
- Skip Donald (FLA), 697.60
Hattie’s victory in the platform marked his third in a row, and overall, six male divers have qualified to compete in all three events at NCAAs: Hattie, Mohamed Farouk, Maxwell Flory, Leonardo Garcia, Emanuel Vazquez and Skip Donald.
Florida’s Donald had finished in the top-12, but outside of the allotted qualifying spots, in the 1-meter and 3-meter, but his ninth-place finish on platform earned his NCAA invite and he’ll now be able to compete in every event at nationals.
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Mia Vallee
|Miami (FL)
|1m, 3m
|2
|Brooke Schultz
|South Carolina
|1m, 3m
|3
|Aranza Vazquez Kontano
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|4
|Sophie Verzyl
|South Carolina
|1m, 3m
|5
|Maha Amer
|Florida
|1m, 3m
|6
|Meghan Wenzel
|Georgia
|1m, 3m
|7
|Samantha Vear
|FSU
|1m, 3m
|8
|Paige Burrell
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|9
|Alicia Mora
|FAU
|1m
|10
|Emily Grund
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|11
|Helene Synnott
|NC State
|1m
|12
|Grace Cable
|Tennessee
|3m
|13
|Haley Marshall
|UNC
|3m
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Bryden Hattie
|Tennessee
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|2
|Mohamed Farouk
|Miami (FL)
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|3
|Maxwell Flory
|Miami (FL)
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|4
|Conner Pruitt
|Auburn
|1m, 3m
|5
|Anton Down Jenkins
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|6
|Renato Calderaro
|NC State
|1m, 3m
|7
|Ruben Lechuga
|Georgia Tech
|1m
|8
|Brodie Scapens
|Miami (FL)
|3m
|9
|Leonardo Garcia
|Florida
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|10
|Tazman Abramowicz
|FSU
|3m, Platform
|11
|Emanuel Vazquez
|South Carolina
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|12
|Walker Creedon
|Auburn
|Platform
|13
|Elijah Klier
|Georgia Tech
|Platform
|14
|Nicholas Stone
|Tennessee
|1m, Platform
|15
|Skip Donald
|Florida
|
1m, 3m, Platform
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.