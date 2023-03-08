Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Zone D Diving: Four Texas Divers Earn NCAA Qualification On Day 1

2023 NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 7-9, 2023
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Host: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
U.S. Olympian Hailey Hernandez led a group of four Texas Longhorn divers who earned NCAA qualification on the opening day of the Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as she won the women’s 3-meter event with a score of 788.30.

Hernandez was joined by teammate Bridget O’Neil, while LSU’s Chiara Pellacani gave Hernandez a run for the win and was just over four and a half points back in the event.

A total of nine qualifying spots were up for grabs in the women’s 3-meter, while there were seven available in the men’s event.

Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Hailey Hernandez (TEX), 733.10
  2. Chiara Pellacani (LSU), 728.50
  3. Bridget O’Neil (TEX), 713.45
  4. Viviana Del Angel (UMIN), 666.10
  5. Joslyn Oakley (TAM), 664.35
  6. Joy Zhu (UMIN), 658.30
  7. Montserrat Lavenant (LSU), 655.85
  8. Alyssa Clairmont (TAM), 650.65
  9. Helle Tuxen (LSU), 640.15

Texas’ Nicholas Harris comfortably topped the men’s field with a score of 758.80, and his teammate Brendan McCourt punched his NCAA ticket, while Texas A&M picked up three qualifiers.

Men’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Nicholas Harris (TEX), 758.80
  2. Adrian Abadia Garcia (LSU), 738.65
  3. Victor Povzner (TAM), 725.70
  4. David Ekdahl (TCU), 709.20
  5. Brendan McCourt (TEX), 691.70
  6. Rhett Hensley (TAM), 691.10
  7. Allen Bottego III (TAM), 688.55

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s)
1 Hailey Hernandez Texas 3m
2 Chiara Pellacani LSU 3m
3 Bridget O’Neil Texas 3m
4 Viviana Del Angel Minnesota 3m
5 Joslyn Oakley Texas A&M 3m
6 Joy Zhu Minnesota 3m
7 Montserrat Lavenant LSU 3m
8 Alyssa Clairmont Texas A&M 3m
9 Helle Tuxem LSU 3m

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s)
1 Nicholas Harris Texas 1m
2 Adrian Abadia Garcia LSU 1m
3 Victor Povzner Texas A&M 1m
4 David Ekhdal TCU 1m
5 Brendan McCourt Texas 1m
6 Rhett Hensley Texas A&M 1m
7 Allen Bottego III Texas A&M 1m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

