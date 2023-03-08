NCAA Zone D Diving: Four Texas Divers Earn NCAA Qualification On Day 1

2023 NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 7-9, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Host: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
U.S. Olympian Hailey Hernandez led a group of four Texas Longhorn divers who earned NCAA qualification on the opening day of the Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as she won the women’s 3-meter event with a score of 788.30.
Hernandez was joined by teammate Bridget O’Neil, while LSU’s Chiara Pellacani gave Hernandez a run for the win and was just over four and a half points back in the event.
A total of nine qualifying spots were up for grabs in the women’s 3-meter, while there were seven available in the men’s event.
Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers
- Hailey Hernandez (TEX), 733.10
- Chiara Pellacani (LSU), 728.50
- Bridget O’Neil (TEX), 713.45
- Viviana Del Angel (UMIN), 666.10
- Joslyn Oakley (TAM), 664.35
- Joy Zhu (UMIN), 658.30
- Montserrat Lavenant (LSU), 655.85
- Alyssa Clairmont (TAM), 650.65
- Helle Tuxen (LSU), 640.15
Texas’ Nicholas Harris comfortably topped the men’s field with a score of 758.80, and his teammate Brendan McCourt punched his NCAA ticket, while Texas A&M picked up three qualifiers.
Men’s 1-Meter Qualifiers
- Nicholas Harris (TEX), 758.80
- Adrian Abadia Garcia (LSU), 738.65
- Victor Povzner (TAM), 725.70
- David Ekdahl (TCU), 709.20
- Brendan McCourt (TEX), 691.70
- Rhett Hensley (TAM), 691.10
- Allen Bottego III (TAM), 688.55
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Hailey Hernandez
|Texas
|3m
|2
|Chiara Pellacani
|LSU
|3m
|3
|Bridget O’Neil
|Texas
|3m
|4
|Viviana Del Angel
|Minnesota
|3m
|5
|Joslyn Oakley
|Texas A&M
|3m
|6
|Joy Zhu
|Minnesota
|3m
|7
|Montserrat Lavenant
|LSU
|3m
|8
|Alyssa Clairmont
|Texas A&M
|3m
|9
|Helle Tuxem
|LSU
|3m
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Nicholas Harris
|Texas
|1m
|2
|Adrian Abadia Garcia
|LSU
|1m
|3
|Victor Povzner
|Texas A&M
|1m
|4
|David Ekhdal
|TCU
|1m
|5
|Brendan McCourt
|Texas
|1m
|6
|Rhett Hensley
|Texas A&M
|1m
|7
|Allen Bottego III
|Texas A&M
|1m
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.