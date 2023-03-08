NCAA Zone D Diving: Four Texas Divers Earn NCAA Qualification On Day 1

2023 NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7-9, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Host: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

U.S. Olympian Hailey Hernandez led a group of four Texas Longhorn divers who earned NCAA qualification on the opening day of the Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as she won the women’s 3-meter event with a score of 788.30.

Hernandez was joined by teammate Bridget O’Neil, while LSU’s Chiara Pellacani gave Hernandez a run for the win and was just over four and a half points back in the event.

A total of nine qualifying spots were up for grabs in the women’s 3-meter, while there were seven available in the men’s event.

Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

Hailey Hernandez (TEX), 733.10 Chiara Pellacani (LSU), 728.50 Bridget O’Neil (TEX), 713.45 Viviana Del Angel (UMIN), 666.10 Joslyn Oakley (TAM), 664.35 Joy Zhu (UMIN), 658.30 Montserrat Lavenant (LSU), 655.85 Alyssa Clairmont (TAM), 650.65 Helle Tuxen (LSU), 640.15

Texas’ Nicholas Harris comfortably topped the men’s field with a score of 758.80, and his teammate Brendan McCourt punched his NCAA ticket, while Texas A&M picked up three qualifiers.

Men’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

Nicholas Harris (TEX), 758.80 Adrian Abadia Garcia (LSU), 738.65 Victor Povzner (TAM), 725.70 David Ekdahl (TCU), 709.20 Brendan McCourt (TEX), 691.70 Rhett Hensley (TAM), 691.10 Allen Bottego III (TAM), 688.55

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Men

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.