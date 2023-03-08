2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The first individual session of the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships gave us a taste of what we might expect for the rest of the weekend. With Queens University of Charlotte, who had dominated at the top for seven years straight, in the middle of a transition to Division I, the field is wide open for new champions this year.

2023 marks a departure in the format of the Division II championship meet. It now takes place over five days, with one relay per day and individual events spread out on days 2 to 5. Nova S’eastern and McKendree took the early lead in the women’s and men’s standings on Tuesday, winning their respective 800 free relays.

Women’s Team Scores After Day 1

Nova S’Eastern – 40 Drury – 34 West Chester – 32 Colorado Mesa – 30 Lynn – 28 Wingate – 26 Wayne State – 24 Indy – 22 Tampa – 18 Azusa Pacific – 14 McKendree – 12 Grand Valley – 10 West Florida – 8 Florida Southern – 6 Northern Michigan– 4 Carson-Newman – 2

Day 2 Ups/Downs – Women

Drury (+31), UIndy (+13.5), and IUP (+10) all outscored their seedings by double digits on Wednesday morning. The Panthers outperformed by 24 points in the 200 IM and 7 points in the 50 free. Indy did better than expected in the early heats of the 1000 free, while IUP picked up points in the 200 IM. Nova S’eastern led the morning with nine swimmers in A finals and four in B finals. Indy will also have nine scorers tonight, but only three “up” and six “down.”

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving Nova Southeastern 5/4 2/2 3/2 0/0 0/0 Indianapolis 3/6 0/3 1/1 1/1 1/1 Drury 4/2 0/0 3/1 1/1 0/0 Colorado Mesa 2/2 2/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Lynn 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/0 Tampa 1/2 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/0 West Chester 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Wingate 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wayne State 3/1 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 West Florida 2/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/3 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Grand Valley 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 McKendree 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Azusa Pacific 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Carson-Newman 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Augustana 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Clarion 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Indiana Univ of PA 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Saint Leo 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Colorado Mines 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Findlay 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 1000 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving 200 Medley Relay Nova Southeastern 45 57 0 0 34 Indianapolis 13 16 25.5 18 32 Drury 0 43 14 0 12 Colorado Mesa 32 9 0 4 24 Lynn 0 0 30.5 0 30 Tampa 0 9 13 0 40 West Chester 9 4 0 0 28 Wingate 16 0 7 0 22 Wayne State 24 0 0 20 2 West Florida 0 0 0 44 0 Henderson State 0 0 17 0 26 Grand Valley 0 0 0 24 8 McKendree 14 0 0 12 0 Delta State 0 0 12 0 18 Azusa Pacific 0 0 0 13 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 14 0 10 Augustana 0 0 15 0 6 Clarion 0 0 0 19 0 Indiana Univ of PA 0 17 0 0 0 MSU Mankato 0 0 0 0 14 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 0 4 Florida Southern 0 0 0 0 0 Saint Leo 0 0 4 0 0 Cal State East Bay 0 0 2 0 0 Colorado Mines 2 0 0 0 0 Davenport 0 0 0 1 0 Findlay 0 0 1 0 0

Day 1 Actual + Day 2 Scored Prelims (including 1000 and relay) – Women

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 2 Projected Nova Southeastern 40 136 176 Indianapolis 22 104 126 Drury 34 69 103 Colorado Mesa 30 69 99 Lynn 28 61 89 Tampa 18 62 80 West Chester 32 41 73 Wingate 26 45 71 Wayne State 24 46 70 West Florida 8 44 52 Henderson State 0 43 43 Grand Valley 10 32 42 McKendree 12 26 38 Delta State 0 30 30 Azusa Pacific 14 13 27 Carson-Newman 2 24 26 Augustana 0 21 21 Clarion 0 19 19 Indiana Univ of PA 0 17 17 MSU Mankato 0 14 14 Northern Michigan 4 4 8 Florida Southern 6 0 6 Saint Leo 0 4 4 Cal State East Bay 0 2 2 Colorado Mines 0 2 2 Davenport 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1

Men’s Team Scores After Day 1

McKendree – 40 Tampa – 34 Grand Valley – 32 Wingate – 30 Colorado Mesa – 28 Drury – 26 Nova S’Eastern – 24 Indy – 22 Oklahoma Christian – 18 Carson-Newman – 14 Saginaw Valley – 12 Findlay – 10 Missouri S & T – 8 Florida Southern – 6 Delta State – 4 Wayne State – 2

Day 2 Ups / Downs – Men

Wednesday’s big movers were Oklahoma Christian, Indy, and McKendree, who all outscored the psych seedings by more than 10 points. Indy placed six swimmers in finals, leading the pack this morning, with McKendree and Drury both netting four.

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free McKendree 2/2 0/0 1/1 1/1 Indianapolis 3/3 1/2 0/0 2/1 Tampa 3/1 2/0 1/0 0/1 Drury 2/2 0/1 1/1 1/0 Colorado Mesa 1/2 0/1 1/1 0/0 Florida Southern 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Grand Valley 2/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 Wingate 0/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 Findlay 1/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 Oklahoma Christian 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Henderson State 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 St. Cloud State 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 Nova Southeastern 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 Colorado Mines 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Delta State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wayne State 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lewis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri S&T 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 West Chester 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 1000 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay McKendree 0 25 15 32 Indianapolis 24 0 30 34 Tampa 31 11 9 10 Drury 1 20 12 30 Colorado Mesa 5 21 0 26 Florida Southern 13 15 14 28 Grand Valley 27 6 0 6 Wingate 9 7 7 18 Findlay 0 12 8 40 Oklahoma Christian 16 13 0 14 Henderson State 0 0 37 8 St. Cloud State 0 5 16 24 Nova Southeastern 14 2 0 0 Colorado Mines 0 4 0 22 Delta State 0 14 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 4 Wayne State 7 0 6 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 0 Lewis 0 0 0 12 Missouri S&T 0 0 0 0 West Chester 6 0 0 0 Emmanuel 0 0 1 2 Northern Michigan 2 0 0 0

