Two-Time British Olympian John Martin-Dye Dies, Aged 82

British Olympic swimmer, national water polo champion, and elite coach John Martin-Dye died on December 31. He was 82.

Martin-Dye competed at the 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games, where he finished 4th as a member of the 800 free relay in 1960 and 7th as a member of the 400 free relay in 1964. The 1960 relay set a new European Record.

He also represented England at the 1962 and 1966 British Empire and Commonwealth Games, winning three bronze medals: in 1962, he took bronze in the 440 yard and 880 yard freestyles, and in 1966, he took bronze in the 440 yard freestyle again.

He also won a silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle relay at the 1962 European Championships.

Martin-Dye began swimming at Penguin Swimming Club in Shepherd’s Bush in 1948. There he both swam and competed at the national and international level for Great Britain, including leading Penguins to a British National Title in 1965. During that match, he scored 5 goals as Penguins won 6-5.

After his competitive career, Martin-Dye went on to coach with both the Watford Swimming CLub and Watford Water Polo Club.

Martin-Dye died on December 31, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimers. He is survived by his wife Cordelia, three children Sarah, Steven, and Graham, and 5 grandchildren.