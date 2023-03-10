Adam Peaty Races 200 Breast Prelim At Edinburgh International Swim Meet

2023 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2023 Edinburgh International Swim Meet kicked off today with several British swimming big guns taking to the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Among them was 28-year-old Adam Peaty who, somewhat surprisingly, dove in for the heats of the men’s 200m breaststroke. Peaty clocked a morning swim of 2:16.41 (1:04.94/1:11.47) to claim the 4th seed.

Landing lane 4 was Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the event James Wilby who touched in 2:14.28 while Dutchman Ivo Kroes was also under 2:15 in 2:14.92. GBR’s George Smith rounded out the top 3 morning finishers with a mark of 2:16.29.

Although Peaty has entered this longer breaststroke event at meets in the past, including at the Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland late last month, the Olympic champion has a history of dropping the event.

The last time Peaty contested the 200m breast was during last year’s FFN Golden Tour where the Loughborough athlete punched a result of 2:14.48. His lifetime best remains at the 2:08.34 he produced in 2015 to represent the 5th quickest British man in history.

Peaty is also set to race the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at this competition where he enters the meet ranked 2nd in the world with respective times of 27.08 and 59.57.