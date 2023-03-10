2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four prelims session will consist of heats of the women’s and men’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Women’s 3m diving prelims will take place in the early afternoon.

In the women’s meet, Emily Trieschmann of Nova S’eastern is the top seed in the 500 free with 4:44.97. She won the 1000 free on Wednesday with a new Division II record. Indy fifth-year Kaitlyn McCoy tops the field in the 100 back with 53.37; last year she placed fifth with 54.15. The 100 breast is crowded at the top. Savanna Best of Nova is the highest finisher from 2022 and she comes in with the top time of 1:00.30. NCAA D2 record-holder Ann Carozza leads the entrants in the 200 fly by 1.4 seconds with 1:57.07.

The men’s 500 free will feature familiar names, including Cedric Buessing of Indy and Victor Rosado of Oklahoma Christian, who went 1-2 in the 1000 on Wednesday. But Santiago Corredor and Hayden Curley of Tampa are the top two seeds here with 4:19.96 and 4:20.77, respectively. Colorado Mesa’s Benjamin Sampson, the 200 IM winner, leads the entrants in the 100 back with 45.96. Findlay’s Daniel Garcia comes in with the lone sub-52 in the 100 back (51.93). McKendree’s Jackson Lustig is top seed in the 200 fly by more than two seconds with 1:42.14.

Top Ten Women’s Teams After Day 3

Nova S’Eastern 300.5 Indy 227 Drury 178.5 Colorado Mesa 150 Lynn 130 West Chester 118 Carson-Newman 93 Wingate 88 Henderson St. 78 West Florida 77

Top Ten Men’s Teams After Day 3

Indy 254.5 McKendree 197.5 Drury 189 Tampa 167 Colorado Mesa 156.5 Findlay 135 Grand Valley 128 Wingate 121 Nova S’Eastern 97 Florida Southern 89.5

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Meet Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.98 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet Record: 1:55.98 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

NCAA DII Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Meet Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Finals qualifiers: