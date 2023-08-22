Matt Kredich’s Son, Ben Kredich, Struck and Killed by Impaired Driver Near UT Campus

Tennessee Swimming and Diving issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that Ben Kredich, the 24-year-old son of Tennessee Director of Swimming & Diving Matt Kredich, was struck and killed by an impaired driver on Monday. According to the release, Kredich was walking near Tennessee’s campus when he was struck by an impaired motorist.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Monday evening. According to a report from a local Knoxville news outlet, the driver was traveling east on Kingston Pike near Thimbleberry Road when the car ran off the road onto the sidewalk and struck Kredich. The car then struck a pole before continuing to go eastbound into the westbound lanes of Kingston Pike. Kredich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 44-year-old Tennessee native Shannon Walker, has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, along with other charges. The investigation is ongoing. According to the WATE report, officers searched Walker’s car and found various narcotics, including what is suspected to be heroin.

The press release put out by Tennessee Swimming and Diving included quotes from the program, as well as Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. Tennessee Swimming and Diving’s statement said in part “We offer our prayers, support and presence to lift up the Kredich family amidst our collective sorrow and grief.”

Here is full statement from Tennessee Swimming & Diving:

“Our Tennessee swimming & diving family is heartbroken following the tragic loss of Matt and Kim’s son, Ben. We offer our prayers, support and presence to lift up the Kredich family amidst our collective sorrow and grief. We know the entire University of Tennessee community joins us in mourning and memorializing a beautiful soul who touched many, many lives and will never be forgotten.” – Statement from Tennessee Swimming & Diving

“Our hearts ache as an athletics department and are filled with sorrow in regards to the tragic and senseless death of Ben Kredich,” White began his statement. “May God rest Ben’s beautiful soul.”

University of Virginia associate head coach Tyler Fenwick posted lengthy message on Instagram detailing his memories of Ben Kredich and expressing his sorrow for the Kredich family. Fenwick has known the Kredich family for 16 years, dating back to when he coached at Tennessee from 2007-2009.