Steve Potsklan Out As Fordham Head Coach After 31 Years

Longtime Fordham University head coach Steve Potsklan will no longer serve in the position he’s held for over three decades.

The school announced Tuesday that Potsklan was “leaving” his post as head coach of the men’s and women’s swim & dive program effective immediately in a very brief statement

A Fordham spokesperson declined to provide additional information regarding Potsklan’s abrupt departure “at this time”.

SwimSwam has reached out to Potsklan for comment.

Potsklan has been Fordham’s head coach for the past 31 seasons, dating all the way back to 1992-93, making him the longest-tenured head coach at the school.

He led the women’s program to the 2010 Atlantic 10 Championship title, and was named the A10 Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year in consecutive seasons in 2009 and 2010.

The Rams’ victory in 2010 marked the first A10 title by any women’s sport at Fordham since they joined the conference in 1995-96.

Most recently, the Fordham men and women both finished fifth at the 2023 A10 Championships, with the men’s performance marking its best since 2017.

Overall, Potsklan led Fordham to 51 Atlantic 10 individual conference championship victories in addition to setting 175 school records.

Prior to Fordham, Potsklan served as an assistant coach at Yale for five seasons. He also served on the staff at Penn State, where he graduated in 1985, and West Virginia, where he earned a Master’s degree.

While at Penn State, Potsklan went from being a walk-on to the team’s MVP, setting six school records and becoming a two-time A10 champion in the men’s 100 free. He also holds a Master’s degree from West Virginia.

Fordham Director of Athletics Ed Kull will appoint an interim head coach as soon as possible.