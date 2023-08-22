Louisiana Native Logan Walley Set to Head North to Swim for Division II UMSL this Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaux Bridge, Louisiana native Logan Walley is set to join the University of Missouri- St. Louis Tritons for this upcoming 2023-24 season.

Walley is a versatile swimmer with a wide range of events in his pocket. Representing his club team, City of Lafayette Aquatics, at the Louisiana Senior State Championships this past July, Walley took on the 50, 200, 400, and 800m free as well as the 200 and 400m IM. His best placing was a pair of 13th places, touching in 5:01.31 in the 400m IM and hitting a new personal best of 9:13.75 in the 800 free.

In short course, Walley shows the same versatility. At the Louisana Senior Short Course Champs, he swam the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He swam to new PBs in the 100 breast (20th – 1:02.74), 100 fly (18th – 53.11), and 200 IM (19th – 1:59.22).

Swimming for his high school, David Thibodeaux Stem Magnet, at the Louisana High School Athletic Association Division 2 Championships, Walley leaned more towards the sprints. He placed 3rd in the 50 free, touching in 22.18. In the 100 free, he grabbed the silver medal in a time of 48.31. He also split 28.46 swimming the breaststroke leg of the 6th place 200 Medley Relay.

Best Yards Times

50 Free – 22.08

100 Free – 48.05

100 Fly – 53.11

200 IM – 1:59.22

400 IM — 4:14.25

The USML Tritons, under head coach Tony Hernandez, finished 5th out of 10 teams at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships last year with 789 points. Walley is a little off of scoring in his primary events. In the 400 IM, it took 4:09.78 to make it back to finals. In the 50 free, it was 20.90, and in the 100 free, 45.92.

Last year the highest-placed finisher for the Tritons in 400 IM was sophomore Conley Savage, who finished 5th in a time of 3:57.58. In the sprint freestyles, junior Jon Osa represented the highest finish in the 50, touching 6th (20.18), and in the 10o, sophomore David Reynolds nabbed 24th (46.17).

Expected to be joining Walley in St. Louis this year are fellow first years Hendrik Bechtel (Cologne, Germany), Dylan Bonnett (Rio Rancho, New Mexico), Mitchell Bunger (Manhattan, Kansas), Jarrett Moore (Bartlesville, Oklahoma), Bridger Nielson (Sandy, Utah), Carson Ring (Claremore, Oklahoma), Elvin Sabanadzovic (Starkville, Mississippi), Lawrence Sapp (Waldorf, Maryland), Isaac Scherman (Bartlett, Illinois), Carson Serbin (Arlington, Texas) and Mason Smith (Aurora, Illinois).

The Tritons are scheduled to compete in their first meet against Saint Louis on September 30th.

