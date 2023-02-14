Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former Grosse Pointe High School Swimmer Among Three Killed In Michigan State Shooting

A former Grosse Pointe South High School swimmer was one of three students killed Monday night on Michigan State University campus in East Lansing.

Brian Fraser, 20, was confirmed to be one of three students killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.

Fraser, who was in his sophomore year at Michigan State, previously swam on the Grosse Pointe South High School boys’ team, with his last competition on record coming in December 2019.

The Grosse Pointe South swimming and diving page on Facebook offered the following statement on Fraser’s sudden passing Tuesday:

“Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family.”

Fraser was also the President of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter.

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him,” a Phi Delta Theta social media post read. “He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

Fraser was studying business at MSU and worked as a lifeguard at the County Club of Detroit in the summer of 2021 before enrolling at the school, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 19, were the other two confirmed deaths from the shooting, which reportedly broke out around 8:15 p.m. at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and later at the nearby Student Union.

Diamond Anderson previously attended Grosse Pointe North High School, a 10-minute drive from Grosse Pointe South on the eastern coast of Michigan.

“Earlier this morning, I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate who died from their injuries last night at MSU,” Grosse Pointe Public School System superintendent Jon Dean said Tuesday.

“I can’t even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?”

A total of eight people were shot, with four of the five remaining victims having been taken to Sparrow Hosptial and requiring surgery. They were in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, according to The Associated Press.

The shooter has been identified as Anthony McRae, 43, who was confronted by police off campus before killing himself with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rozman said.

“We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation,” the deputy chief said.

Tuesday also marks the five-year anniversary of the death of former UIndy commit Nicholas Dworet, who was one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018.

A visitation for Fraser will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 2-9 p.m. at the Veheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe, and his funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

