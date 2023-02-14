How Fast Can Ryan Held Swim a 25-Yard Freestyle?

We’re here answering the questions you always wanted to know: how fast can the fastest sprinters in one of the fastest sprint groups in the country swim a 25-yard free?

Arizona State took on every summer leaguer’s dream-scenario, a knockout bracket of 25 yard freestyles. I don’t know why every summer league meet doesn’t offer this event.

12 of Arizona State’s top undergrad sprinters raced in a 25-yard freestyle bracket, seeded by season-best times in the 50 free, last weekend. The winner earned the right to Boss Battle against US Olympian Ryan Held, who is the “All Time World Record” holder (aka the Arizona State 25 bracket knockout World Record holder).

Arizona State assistant coach Herbie Behm unveiled the results in a Twitter post:

25 freestyle Tournament. 1v1 single elimination. pic.twitter.com/a0QqIGYdmL — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) February 10, 2023

There weren’t any big first-round upsets, but there was a big surprise in the 2nd round, where Patrick Sammon (seed: 19.98) knocked off Christian Osterndorf (seed: 19.80).

Ultimately the bracket went pretty close to chalk, with the team’s top two undergraduates Jack Dolan and Max McCusker going head-to-head in the final. Dolan landed an 8.3 to earn the right to challenge the pro swimmer Held in the final.

Then he stepped into the arena with Held, who asserted his dominance and won in a time of 8.19. That wasn’t quite his best, which is apparently a 7.96 (!!!) but it was enough to retain his throne atop the Tempe sprint group.