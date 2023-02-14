Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Fast Can Ryan Held Swim a 25-Yard Freestyle?

Comments: 9

We’re here answering the questions you always wanted to know: how fast can the fastest sprinters in one of the fastest sprint groups in the country swim a 25-yard free?

Arizona State took on every summer leaguer’s dream-scenario, a knockout bracket of 25 yard freestyles. I don’t know why every summer league meet doesn’t offer this event.

12 of Arizona State’s top undergrad sprinters raced in a 25-yard freestyle bracket, seeded by season-best times in the 50 free, last weekend. The winner earned the right to Boss Battle against US Olympian Ryan Held, who is the “All Time World Record” holder (aka the Arizona State 25 bracket knockout World Record holder).

Arizona State assistant coach Herbie Behm unveiled the results in a Twitter post:

There weren’t any big first-round upsets, but there was a big surprise in the 2nd round, where Patrick Sammon (seed: 19.98) knocked off Christian Osterndorf (seed: 19.80).

Ultimately the bracket went pretty close to chalk, with the team’s top two undergraduates Jack Dolan and Max McCusker going head-to-head in the final. Dolan landed an 8.3 to earn the right to challenge the pro swimmer Held in the final.

Then he stepped into the arena with Held, who asserted his dominance and won in a time of 8.19. That wasn’t quite his best, which is apparently a 7.96 (!!!) but it was enough to retain his throne atop the Tempe sprint group.

 

Swimgeek
8 minutes ago

This event was made for video . . . it’s a travesty we can’t watch the Ryan Held 7.9!

oxyswim
15 minutes ago

Think this is just a standing sprint group record from Held. Don’t think he did it on that day.

Brian
33 minutes ago

Are these hand timed or do they use touchpads for races this close? 7.9 or 8.1 is rockin’!

K Chilly
36 minutes ago

This is a lot more fun than whatever shenanigans they had for dual in the pool.

Chris
44 minutes ago

nobody, and I mean nobody can beat Dressel in the first 20 yards. The start, entry, and underwaters are unmatched. That of course could be contested in the future.

chazoozle
Reply to  Chris
19 minutes ago

Well no one else could beat him in a 50 or a 100 when he was swimming either so the first 25 is a no brainer

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Chris
18 minutes ago

Nobody could beat Dressel. I bet a lot of swimmers could beat him now.

Ben Proud might be the fastest now that Dressel isn’t swimming.

James Beam
48 minutes ago

this is what swimming needs! Bring back the summer league fun events! 100-yard relays!

PVSFree
Reply to  James Beam
6 minutes ago

What do we think the world record would be for a 100 yard relay with blocks on either side? Would it be possible to get a sub-31 (or even sub 30!) relay?

