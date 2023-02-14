Tennessee NCAA Qualifier Summer Smith, Absent for Most of the Season, Is Home in Mass.

University of Tennessee swimmer Summer Smith is home in Massachusetts recovering from health issues, she told SwimSwam on Tuesday.

Smith, who hasn’t raced for the Volunteers since October, says that she returned home while dealing with a “multitude of symptoms for an extended period of time.”

“I am home in MA and have been diagnosed with persistent concussion syndrome with vestibular and ocular components,” she told SwimSwam. The syndrome usually happens after an individual suffers multiple head injuries. Read more about the symptoms and science behind multiple concussion syndrome here – though like most syndromes, the condition is not well-defined and presents differently in different individuals.

“Recovery is going well,” Smith continued. “I can’t wait to return to be a Lady Vol as soon as I am cleared by my team of doctors.”

Smith declined to elaborate on where she might have received multiple concussions.

Smith was a highly-touted recruit out of high school, and as a freshman last season, she finished 22nd in the mile, 26th in the 400 IM, and 27th in the 500 free at the 2022 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships.

She also finished 6th in the 400 IM and 8th in the 200 fly at the 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships.

She swam in just one meet for the Volunteers this season, touching 7th in the 200 fly in the team’s dual meet against NC State in October. Her only other meet since last year’s NCAA Championships was April’s Phillips 66 International Team Trials, where she was 13th in the 1500 free, 16th in the 200 back, and 19th in the 200 fly prelims.

The 2023 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships begin on Tuesday evening in College Station, Texas.