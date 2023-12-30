Ireland Announces Roster of 12 Swimmer for 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha

Ireland has announced a roster of 12 swimmers who will compete at the bespoke 2024 World Aquatics Championship in February. That makes them among the first swimming nations with qualifiers to announce a roster for the 2024 championships that is as big as their 2023 championship roster, where Ireland also sent 12.

That includes the newest World Record holder, Daniel Wiffen, who at the European Short Course Championships earlier this month broke both the only World Record set in the pool in 2023 and the oldest World Records on the books at World Aquatics.

Wiffen trains abroad under Andi Manley at Loughborough University in England, and is one of four Irish swimmers on this roster who trains primarily overseas. Conor Ferguson also trains at Loughborough, albeit with Ian Hulme; Max McCusker trains at the Millfield School also in England; and on the women’s team, Mona McSharry trains in the United States at the University of Tennessee.

That group represents four of the six swimmers who advanced out of preliminary rounds at the 2023 World Championships, with McSharry placing 5th in the 100 breaststroke.

The two domestically-trained swimmers who advanced out of prelims are both absent from this year’s roster, the only two who aren’t returning from 2023 to 2024. Danielle Hill, who was 10th in the 50 backstroke semifinals, and Ellen Walshe, who was 9th in the 200 IM semifinals, are both not on Ireland’s roster for the World Championships in 2024.

Their spots will be filled by Grace Davison and Maria Godden, who this summer were parts of other international rosters for Ireland.

Davison, an Irish Junior Record holder in several sprint events, was named to both the European U-23 Championships roster, the European Junior Championships roster, and the Commonwealth Youth Games roster, but opted to focus on the two junior meets. Godden raced at the European U-23 Championships, placing 6th in the 50 back, 5th in the 100 back, and 5th in the 200 back at that Irish-hosted meet.

“It is an unusual time of the year to have such an event, and we may never see this again, particularly in Olympic year, but it must be embraced, and we have to take the opportunities that come with it,” said National Performance Director Jon Rudd. “Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe have all booked their places in Paris, and this is a chance for our swimmers, divers and our relays to add themselves to Team Ireland and ensure their spots come July.”

The pool swimming portion of the 2024 World Championships will be held from February 11-18 in Doha, Qatar.

Ireland’s 2024 World Championships Roster

Men’s Roster (7)

First Name Last Name Home Programme Home Coach Tom Fannon* National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Conor Ferguson* Loughborough University Ian Hulme Darragh Greene* National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Max McCusker* Millfield School Ryan Livingstone Shane Ryan* National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg John Shortt* National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Daniel Wiffen* Loughborough University Andi Manley

Women’s Roster (5)

First Name Last Name Home Programme Home Coach Victoria Catterson* National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Grace Davison Ards SC Curtis Coulter Maria Godden National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Mona McSharry* University of Tennessee Matt Kredich Erin Riordan* National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg

* – also competed at the 2023 World Championships

Divers for 2024 World Championships