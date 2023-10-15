Penn State Commit Marcus Papanikolaou Dies in Car Crash

The Bucks County swimming community is mourning the loss of Central Bucks East High School senior Marcus Papanikolaou, one of the top talents in Pennsylvania, who died in a car crash this week less than a year before he was committed to continue his career next fall at Penn State.

Papanikolaou was one of eight Middle Atlantic Swimming standouts selected to USA Swimming’s 2022 National Select Camp, which he attended last October along with his BeFirst Swim Team club coach Aleksandr Filimonov.

A sprint specialist, Papanikolaou earned runner-up finishes in the 50 free (20.23) and 100 free (44.75) at the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A State Championship as a sophomore, then placed 3rd in the 100 free (45.20) and 4th in the 50 free (20.61) as a junior. He was also a two-time district champion in the 100 free and a one-time winner in the 50 free. His hometown of Doylestown is a few hours away from Penn State’s campus in State College.

“I am heartbroken for the family of Marcus Papanikolaou, for his teammates and his friends,” Penn State associate head coach Dan Carrington said. “Marcus was a young man with a genuine smile and eyes (when his hair was short enough to see them) who was a pleasure to be around. He was quiet and thoughtful but when you spoke he listened. Our last conversation was how he submitted his application and was excited for his senior year of high school. A loss like this is difficult to understand. Marcus, you are dearly missed.”

Several swimmers who have either competed with or against Papanikolaou over the years sent messages to SwimSwam recognizing his impact on their lives.

“All of Marcus’s efforts and accomplishments should become an inspiration to others,” said Jude Blumhardt, who just started his freshman year at Division II West Chester University.

“On behalf of the entire East swim team, it was always incredible to watch Marcus at high school dual meets and see him blow the rest of the competition out of the water,” said Central Bucks East teammate Elizabeth Ruch. “He was extremely talented and loved by the local swimming community. With every race he continued to inspire everyone on and off the pool deck. He will be missed greatly and his legacy will carry on forever.”

“I started swimming with Marcus when I was 9,” said Maddie Majewski, who swims for rival Central Bucks West. “From the moment anyone saw him swim you could tell he was special. He was talented beyond measure and he will be missed by so many.”

“The first time I met Marcus was at MA zone’s when we were 9, I was nervous almost scared to talk to him because he was ‘the fast kid,'” said Aaron Stevens, who competes for the Western Branch YMCA Wahoos in Delaware. “Throughout that week of getting to know him and the team I realized that even at such a young age how genuine of a person he was. Over the years our relationship grew closer through swim, I would see him at meets and we would talk and sit together, and that turned into an amazing friendship. Over this past summer, we went to a beginning of summer meet and the entire weekend talked about life, family, goals, and aspirations staying out late just talking. One thing he said to me during one of the late nights of us just hanging out was, ‘Don’t do things for other people, just be happy man.’ That quote will stick with me forever. It’s hard for me to say, or even believe that he is gone but may he rest in peace. Love you forever.”

“Marcus was an amazing person to swim with, you would have a good practice everyday if you were with him,” said Nikita Jenza, a fellow swimmer in Pennsylvania. “Marcus had the brightest soul and would turn your frown in a smile in no time. Even on your worst days Marcus would always find a way to make you smile and laugh in the pool. Swimming with Marcus for the majority of my swimming experience makes me feel blessed and honored to know I had such a beautiful soul having me under their wing. Rest easy Marcus.”