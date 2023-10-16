Kansas Holds Off Illinois as Both Teams Open Dual Meet Schedule

University of Kansas vs. University of Illinois Dual Meet

October 14th, 2023

Robinson Natatorium, Lawrence, Kansas

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile: “Kansas vs Illinois 2023”

Full Meet Results (PDF)

Final Score Kansas: 169 Illinois: 131



In a battle of women’s only program’s, the Kansas Jayhawks narrowly edged out the Fighting Illini at the Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas. The meet, which was the first dual of the season for both programs, also doubled as the Jayhawks senior night.

The meet was close from start to finish, with only .17 separating both program’s relay teams in the 200 medley relay to start the day. The Jayhawks came out on top of that event, with Lezli Sisung, Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty, and Caroline Blake combining for a final time of 1:43.82.

Illinois followed that relay by claiming the first individual event of the day, the 1000 free. Sophomore Adelaide Reaser ran away with the event, claiming gold by nearly six seconds over runner-up Gracyn O’Mara of Kansas with a time of 10:21.48. The 1000 free was the first of two events that the pair would face off in, with the two later finishing in the top-two spots of the 500 free as well. Reaser once again came out on top, winning her second event of the day in 5:05.66.

While Reaser is a sophomore, this is her first meet competing for Illinois as she spent last season at the Division II level representing Truman State University. While there, she finished in the top-sixteen of the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving National Championships.

While Reaser was a multiple event winner for the Fighting Illini, it was Claudia Dougan who picked up multiple individual titles for the Jayhawks. Dougan opened her day by claiming the title in the 200 free with a time of 1:54.07 before picking up her second win in the 100 free (52.53). Dougan, a senior, was a three event B-finalist at last seasons Big-12 Championships.

The lone three event winner of the day came from Illinois, with Sydney Stoll sweeping the backstroke events as well as claiming the title in the 200 IM. After opening her day with a win in the 100 back (56.06), Stoll touched at 2:02.11 in the 200 back and 2:04.75 in the 200 IM. Stoll was one of Illinois’ top swimmers last season, finishing as a B-finalist in the 200 IM at the 2023 Big-10 Championships.

After helping Kansas to the win in the 200 medley relay to open the meet, freshman Ryan Johnson added an individual title in the 100 breast. Johnson won the event by nearly two seconds, touching at 1:03.64. Johnson would later finish as the runner-up in the 200 breast, with Illinois’ Sara Jass taking the win in 2:20.01.

Kansas’ senior Amelie Lessing came away with the title in the 200 fly, touching at 2:05.30 while her teammate Hailey Farrell was just behind her for second in 2:06.19. Lessing also added a top-two finish in the 100 fly later in the meet, finishing behind teammate Lydia Lafferty who touched in a time of 55.99.

Kansas carried it’s momentum into the 50 free, where Caroline Blake picked up her first individual title of the meet. After anchoring the 200 medley relay to open the meet, Blake led the charge in the 50 free with a time of 24.10 while teammate Keyla Brown tied for second in 24.17.

Kansas was also dominant on the diving boards, with Lize Van Leeuwen taking the win on the 3-meter (309.75) before Shiyun Lai, Gabriela San Juan Carmona, and Leeuwen took the top-three spots on the 1-meter board.

Illinois closed out the meet by claiming the title in the 400 free relay. The team of Laurel Bludgeon, Lily Olson, Kylee Sessions, and Margret Adler combined to take the win in 3:30.82.