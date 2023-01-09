16-Year-Old Carmel Swimmer Michael Jent Dies After Single-Vehicle Car Crash

Michael Jent, a 16-year-old member of Carmel Swim Club and junior at Carmel High School, died on Sunday.

Jent was injured early Friday morning in a single-vehicle collision, crashing his Jeep into an apartment building on Main Street in Carmel, Ind., around 5:15 am. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries before dying two days later.

Investigators believe Jett was driving east on Main Street when he lost control and crashed into The Olivia on Main apartments, Carmel Police said in a statement. The apartments are located in the 1100 block of West Main Street, west of Old Meridian Street.

The crash caused significant damage to both the Jeep and the building.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Jent family as well as the students and staff of Carmel High School as they continue to process this tragic loss,” Lt. Tim Byrne, with the Carmel Police Department, said in the announcement of Jent’s death Sunday.

The crash site became a growing memorial on Sunday once news spread that Jent didn’t survive.

“I was very shocked and very scared. We were all praying for him to pull through,” Peyton Newkirk, a friend of Jent’s younger brother, told WTHR Indianapolis.