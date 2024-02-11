Italy Defeats USA Men’s Water Polo 13-12 After Being Tied In the Fourth Quarter

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)

Competiton Central

After group play concluded on Friday, the men’s round of 16 and 13-16 classification matches occurred on Sunday.

The US and Italy battled the whole game. The US jumped to a quick 2-0 lead but the teams were tied up at 3-3 at the end of the first. Then, Italy scored three goals to go up 6-4 at the end of the second. An even third quarter with four goals each had the match tied at 10-8 with one quarter to go. The US had a late comeback scoring two goals to open the fourth to tie it up at 10. Then, Italy scored two goals to go up 12-10. With 14 seconds to go, and Italy up 13-11, the US made one final shot to make it 13-12 but time ran out.

Croatia dominated in its 22-4 win over China. Croatia had a high shooting percentage on the day as they made 22 out of their 26 shots. Konstantin Kharkov led the way shooting 4/4.

Australia led France 3-2 at the end of the first quarter and the teams were tied at the end of the second quarter, but France took over from there. Alexandre Bouet led the way for France shooting 4/4. France went on to win 11-8.

Romania got out to a quick start and led Montenegro 5-3 at the end of the first quarter. Montenegro fought back in the second quarter to lead 7-6. Both teams scored two goals in the third. Montenegro scored the final two goals of the game as Romania went scoreless for the final six minutes. Montenegro earned the 12-9 win.

In the first classification 13-16 game, Brazil defeated South Africa 18-5 as South Africa was held to just 11 shots. Brazil was led by Roberto Freitas who had four goals.

In the second classification 13-16 game, Japan defeated Kazakhstan 17-4. Kazakhstan only had seven shots on the game. It was a team effort for Japan as ten players scored a goal.