Serbia Scores Six Unanswered Goals To Defeat USA Men’s Water Polo 14-12 In Doha

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)

The final day of the men’s group water polo competition in Doha is complete. Read about day one here and day two here.

The Round of 16 will take place on Sunday with Croatia taking on China and Australia taking on France. Montenegro will play Romania while the US will play Italy.

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points ESP 3 0 – 46 20 26 9 CRO 2 1 – 48 24 24 6 AUS 1 2 – 46 35 11 3 RSA 0 3 – 18 79 -61 0

After a close game through two quarters, Spain pulled ahead of Australia in the third quarter as Spain scored four goals compared to Australia’s two. Spain went on to win 15-9 and were led by Fran Valera who went 3/4 on the day.

Croatia scored seven goals in each of the first three quarters to jump out to a big lead over South Africa as Croatia won 29-6. Croatia limited South Africa to only 13 shots on the day.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points GRE 3 0 – 60 22 38 9 FRA 2 1 – 44 33 11 6 CHN 1 2 – 25 48 -23 3 BRA 0 3 – 23 49 -26 0

Greece and France battled it out the whole game. The teams were tied up with three goals apiece at the end of the first quarter. Greece ended the second quarter up one goal and extended their lead to two goals by the end of the third. A fourth-quarter rally from France had the teams tied at 12 points with just over two minutes left in the game. Greece’s Angelos Vlachopoulos made a penalty shot with 51 seconds left to earn Greece the win 13-12.

Brazil jumped out to a 5-3 lead over China at the end of the second quarter but China came back to tie it 6-6 by the end of the third. A four-goal fourth quarter led China over Brazil 10-8.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points SRB 3 0 – 45 28 17 9 MNE 2 1 – 30 36 -6 5 USA 1 2 – 41 30 11 4 JPN 0 3 – 26 48 -22 0

The USA men led over Serbia 7-5 at the end of the second quarter. A huge third quarter with six goals by Serbia helped them hold the lead through the rest of the game. The US struck first in the third but Serbia scored six unanswered goals. The US had two goals with just over a minute left in the game, but time was running out as Serbia won 14-12.

Montenegro defeated Japan 13-11. Like many other games today, the teams were tied up after the second quarter 5-5. Montenegro scored four unanswered goals in the third.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points HUN 3 0 – 52 18 34 8 ITA 2 1 – 58 22 36 7 ROU 1 2 – 43 34 9 3 KAZ 0 3 – 7 86 -79 0

After winning in penalty shootouts over Italy two days ago, Hungary handled Kazakhstan on the final day of group play. Hungary won 28-1 and held Kazakhstan to just six shots.

Italy led Romania by just one goal at the end of the second quarter 8-7. A 5-2 third quarter put the game away as Italy won 16-10. Francesco di Fulvio had five goals.