Defending Water Polo World Champs Hungary Defeat Italy In Penalty Shoot-Outs In Group Play

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

After beginning men’s competition on Monday, the second round of group play was on Wednesday in Doha.

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
ESP 2 0 31 11 20 6
AUS 1 1 37 20 17 3
CRO 1 1 19 18 1 0
RSA 0 1 12 50 -38 0

After falling to Croatia in their first game, Australia bounced back earning a 29-7 win over South Africa. The team got out to a quick start with a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the first quarter. Blake Edwards led the way for Australia shooting 6/6 on the day.

A one-goal advantage each quarter led Spain over Croatia 10-6. Spain, the defending bronze medalists, were led by Alvaro Granados Ortego who had three goals.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
FRA 2 0 32 20 12 6
GRE 2 0 47 10 37 6
BRA 0 2 15 39 -24 0
CHN 0 2 15 40 -25 0

Greece continued their momentum after a win over China on Monday and defeated Brazil 23-4 today. Greece’s goalkeeper Emmanouil Zerdevas kept Brazil scoreless in the third quarter while Greece scored six times in the same time frame.

France and China were tied up at 3 apiece at the end of the first quarter. Heading into the final quarter with a 9-6 lead, France sealed the game scoring seven goals in the fourth as they won 16-9.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
SRB 2 0 31 16 15 6
USA 1 1 29 16 13 4
MNE 1 1 17 25 -8 2
JPN 0 1 15 35 -20 0

After losing in penalty shoot-outs against Montenegro, the US men bounced back and defeated Japan 18-5. The US scored four goals in each of the first three quarters before scoring six in the fourth. Ben Hallock led the way with five goals.

Serbia defeated Montenegro 14-6 as Dusan Mandic shot 4/5 on the day. Serbia’s goalkeeper Radoslav Flipovic made 12 saves.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
HUN 2 0 24 17 7 5
ITA 1 1 42 12 30 4
ROU 1 1 33 18 15 3
KAZ 0 2 6 58 -52 0

The defending world champions of Hungary and Italy battled it out the whole game. Both teams scored the same amount of goals in each quarter, 2 in the first, 2 in the second, 3 in the third, and 2 in the fourth to force the game into penalty shoot-outs. Italy had a last-second shot by Edoardo di Somma with one second to go in the game, but Hungary’s goalkeeper Soma Vogel made the save. Hungary earned the win 15-14.

Romania defeated Kazakhstan handily winning 25-3 as Andrei Prioteasa led the way shooting 5/5/

