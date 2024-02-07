Defending Water Polo World Champs Hungary Defeat Italy In Penalty Shoot-Outs In Group Play

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)
- Competiton Central
After beginning men’s competition on Monday, the second round of group play was on Wednesday in Doha.
Group A
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|ESP
|2
|0
|–
|31
|11
|20
|6
|AUS
|1
|1
|–
|37
|20
|17
|3
|CRO
|1
|1
|–
|19
|18
|1
|0
|RSA
|0
|1
|–
|12
|50
|-38
|0
After falling to Croatia in their first game, Australia bounced back earning a 29-7 win over South Africa. The team got out to a quick start with a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the first quarter. Blake Edwards led the way for Australia shooting 6/6 on the day.
A one-goal advantage each quarter led Spain over Croatia 10-6. Spain, the defending bronze medalists, were led by Alvaro Granados Ortego who had three goals.
Group B
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|FRA
|2
|0
|–
|32
|20
|12
|6
|GRE
|2
|0
|–
|47
|10
|37
|6
|BRA
|0
|2
|–
|15
|39
|-24
|0
|CHN
|0
|2
|–
|15
|40
|-25
|0
Greece continued their momentum after a win over China on Monday and defeated Brazil 23-4 today. Greece’s goalkeeper Emmanouil Zerdevas kept Brazil scoreless in the third quarter while Greece scored six times in the same time frame.
France and China were tied up at 3 apiece at the end of the first quarter. Heading into the final quarter with a 9-6 lead, France sealed the game scoring seven goals in the fourth as they won 16-9.
Group C
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|SRB
|2
|0
|–
|31
|16
|15
|6
|USA
|1
|1
|–
|29
|16
|13
|4
|MNE
|1
|1
|–
|17
|25
|-8
|2
|JPN
|0
|1
|–
|15
|35
|-20
|0
After losing in penalty shoot-outs against Montenegro, the US men bounced back and defeated Japan 18-5. The US scored four goals in each of the first three quarters before scoring six in the fourth. Ben Hallock led the way with five goals.
Serbia defeated Montenegro 14-6 as Dusan Mandic shot 4/5 on the day. Serbia’s goalkeeper Radoslav Flipovic made 12 saves.
Group D
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|HUN
|2
|0
|–
|24
|17
|7
|5
|ITA
|1
|1
|–
|42
|12
|30
|4
|ROU
|1
|1
|–
|33
|18
|15
|3
|KAZ
|0
|2
|–
|6
|58
|-52
|0
The defending world champions of Hungary and Italy battled it out the whole game. Both teams scored the same amount of goals in each quarter, 2 in the first, 2 in the second, 3 in the third, and 2 in the fourth to force the game into penalty shoot-outs. Italy had a last-second shot by Edoardo di Somma with one second to go in the game, but Hungary’s goalkeeper Soma Vogel made the save. Hungary earned the win 15-14.
Romania defeated Kazakhstan handily winning 25-3 as Andrei Prioteasa led the way shooting 5/5/