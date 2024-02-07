Defending Water Polo World Champs Hungary Defeat Italy In Penalty Shoot-Outs In Group Play

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)

Competiton Central

After beginning men’s competition on Monday, the second round of group play was on Wednesday in Doha.

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points ESP 2 0 – 31 11 20 6 AUS 1 1 – 37 20 17 3 CRO 1 1 – 19 18 1 0 RSA 0 1 – 12 50 -38 0

After falling to Croatia in their first game, Australia bounced back earning a 29-7 win over South Africa. The team got out to a quick start with a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the first quarter. Blake Edwards led the way for Australia shooting 6/6 on the day.

A one-goal advantage each quarter led Spain over Croatia 10-6. Spain, the defending bronze medalists, were led by Alvaro Granados Ortego who had three goals.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points FRA 2 0 – 32 20 12 6 GRE 2 0 – 47 10 37 6 BRA 0 2 – 15 39 -24 0 CHN 0 2 – 15 40 -25 0

Greece continued their momentum after a win over China on Monday and defeated Brazil 23-4 today. Greece’s goalkeeper Emmanouil Zerdevas kept Brazil scoreless in the third quarter while Greece scored six times in the same time frame.

France and China were tied up at 3 apiece at the end of the first quarter. Heading into the final quarter with a 9-6 lead, France sealed the game scoring seven goals in the fourth as they won 16-9.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points SRB 2 0 – 31 16 15 6 USA 1 1 – 29 16 13 4 MNE 1 1 – 17 25 -8 2 JPN 0 1 – 15 35 -20 0

After losing in penalty shoot-outs against Montenegro, the US men bounced back and defeated Japan 18-5. The US scored four goals in each of the first three quarters before scoring six in the fourth. Ben Hallock led the way with five goals.

Serbia defeated Montenegro 14-6 as Dusan Mandic shot 4/5 on the day. Serbia’s goalkeeper Radoslav Flipovic made 12 saves.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points HUN 2 0 – 24 17 7 5 ITA 1 1 – 42 12 30 4 ROU 1 1 – 33 18 15 3 KAZ 0 2 – 6 58 -52 0

The defending world champions of Hungary and Italy battled it out the whole game. Both teams scored the same amount of goals in each quarter, 2 in the first, 2 in the second, 3 in the third, and 2 in the fourth to force the game into penalty shoot-outs. Italy had a last-second shot by Edoardo di Somma with one second to go in the game, but Hungary’s goalkeeper Soma Vogel made the save. Hungary earned the win 15-14.

Romania defeated Kazakhstan handily winning 25-3 as Andrei Prioteasa led the way shooting 5/5/