Men’s 5km Open Water Event Comes Down To Finish As French Go 1-2 At World Championships

2024 World Championships

February 2-8, 2024 (Open Water)

Competition Results

The men’s 5km open water race came down to the finish as Frenchmen Logan Fontaine and Marc-Antoine Olivier earned a 1-2 finish. Fontaine finished in a 51:29.30 while Olivier finished in a 51:29.60.

Fontaine spoke of France’s 1-2 finish saying, “To see two French guys on the podium makes me feel more confident before the relay tomorrow. Marco won a medal at 10km and I wanted to do it too. It is also a good thing before Paris. So at this moment I feel very cool. For this moment, I try to relax a bit and work on the pressure before the Olympics in my home country. I will take that just like another competition.”

Italy’s Domenico Acerenza rounded out the podium finishing in a 51:30.00, less than a second off of gold. Acerenza won bronze at the 2023 World Championships in the 5km event as well. The 10km marathon champion from Sunday, Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary was 4th in a 51:30.50.

After winning the women’s 10km marathon on Saturday, Sharon Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands won the women’s 5km open water event on Wednesday. Van Rouwendaal finished in a 51:29.30, just over a second ahead of Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka who finished in a 57:35.00. Gubecka was out fast in the race and led after the first lap but Van Rouwendaal took over about halfway through the race.

Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha rounded off the podium as she finished in a 57:36.80. Both Van Rouwendaal and Cunha made the podium this past summer in the event at the 2023 World Championships as Van Rouwendaal won silver and Cunha won bronze.

Van Rouwendaal spoke of today’s win saying, “I did not expect to win another gold because I was so focused on the 10km and I felt very tired mentally after the 10km. The body was quite good – the arms just had some problems and some issues with my hip and my leg. So I was like ‘let ́s see when I am in the water’. And when I was in the water, I was surprised I was in the front. I told myself ‘let ́s just try something’. I took the risk and it has paid off.”

Unlike the 10km marathon event, the 5km event is not an event that will occur at the 2024 Paris Olympics later this year. This means that no quota spots were up for grabs today. Open water competition will conclude Thursday with the mixed 4x1500m team event.