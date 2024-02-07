Rob Woodhouse Takes On Swimming Australia CEO Role

Swimming Australia has announced Rob Woodhouse as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective mid-April.

Woodhouse replaces Eugenie Buckley who left the post after just 18 months in the role. Steve Newman has been serving as CEO in the interim.

Aside from being Olympic champion Emma McKeon‘s uncle, Woodhouse was a notable athlete in his own right, having represented Australia at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games as well as thee editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Since his retirement from swimming in 1990, Woodhouse ventured into the sports administration space. He founded Elite Sports Properties, a talent management business which was eventually sold to TLA Worldwide.

Woodhouse also served as General Manager of London Roar through the squad’s first three seasons in the International Swimming League (ISL).

He still keeps up with his swimming, however, and in 2022 he became the first Australian Olympic medalist to successfully swim the English Channel.

On Woodhouse’s CEO appointment, the Swimming Australia Board said, “Rob’s appointment is a great coup for our sport and we are delighted to be able to bring him back to Australia to lead us.

“We had an impressive number of candidates throughout the process. Rob was a standout and we are delighted he is joining us.”

For his part, Woodhouse stated, “Leading and shaping the future of swimming in Australia is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to return home to take on this role.

“Swimming is, and has always been, my passion and it is an honour to lead Australian Swimming as we head into the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond to the home Games in 2032.

“We are a nation of swimmers. My focus is to build an environment that inspires and enables our entire swimming community to perform to their potential together, in and out of the water.”

Swimming Australia has been under the microscope as of late, including facing possible expulsion from World Aquatics over multiple compliance issues. The situation resulted in the board approving a revised constitution which makes its membership more representative and inclusive of athletes.