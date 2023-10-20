Swimming Australia Approves New Constitution, Avoids Expulsion From World Aquatics

Facing possible expulsion from World Aquatics over multiple compliance issues, Swimming Australia’s Board approved a revised constitution on Friday to make its membership more representative and inclusive of athletes.

The new constitution added an Athletes’ Commission that will nominate candidates to be appointed to Swimming Australia’s Board as the Athlete Director. Other reforms increased the number of voting members at general meetings and raised the proportion of votes required to appoint a director as president.

A source told SwimSwam that Swimming Australia failed to recognize three-time Olympian Matthew Dunn as an ex-officio member with a voting right in their Board and at the General Assembly, which violates article 17.2 of World Aquatics’ constitution. World Aquatics warned Swimming Australia of its violations back in August and gave the federation 90 days to address them.

Swimming Australia’s reforms come on the heels of an incredibly high turnover in leadership within the organization. Eugenie Buckley stepped down as CEO after just 18 months earlier this year, while Leigh Russell and Alex Baumann have also served in the role since Mark Anderson stepped down in 2017. The federation is also looking for its fifth president in just the last three years after Michelle Gallen resigned last month to take over as CEO at the National Sports Tribunal (NST). Board member Susan Smith is currently serving as interim president. Last November, Tracy Stockwell was removed as President of Swimming Australia after just nine months.

This week, a two-year-old investigation into Swimming Australia’s treatment of women and girls was leaked to the media. No one is identified in the report, leading to questions as to why Swimming Australia refused to publish the findings. Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser was among the high-profile names to speak out following the news coming out, with the four-time Olympic champion saying that she’s “very disappointed in the way that Swimming Australia is being handled.”

On Thursday, the reason why Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart stopped financially supporting Swimming Australia was also revealed in the press.