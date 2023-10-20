Winter Juniors Qualifier Anthony Mortellite (2024) Sends Verbal to Towson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anthony Mortellite of Hammonton, New Jersey has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Towson University next fall. He is currently a senior at St. Augustine Prep High School, and swims year-round with the Jersey Wahoos Swim Club. The Wahoos is currently one of the hottest swim clubs in the nation, having produced Worlds medalist and current Stanford first-year Henry McFadden, and age group phenom Audrey Derivaux.

Mortellite had an excellent junior year, hitting best times in all the freestyle events across both SCY and LCM. He capped off his summer with Winter Juniors cuts in the 50m free (24.22) and 200m free (1:55.40) at the Futures Championships in Richmond.

Earlier this year, Mortellite helped his high school capture the Non-Public A State Championship in a dual meet that came down to the last two events. He was a part of the winning 400 free relay that clinched the meet for his team, and also contributed wins in the 200 free (1:40.95) and 500 free (4:36.69). He went on to set his best time in the 200 free (1:39.38) in the prelims of the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, placing 3rd overall in finals.

Top SCY Times:

1650 free – 15:44.23

500 free – 4:31.85

200 free – 1:39.38

100 free – 46.05

50 free – 21.25

Towson University is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Last season, the Tigers finished 3rd out of eight teams under head coach Anthony Bruno, who is entering his second year at the helm of the program.

Mortellite already has A-final worthy times for the CAA Championships (CAA). He would have been Towson’s top scorer in the 1650 free last season (15:44.23), as well as making finals appearances in the 200 and 500 free.

Mortellite joins Hunter Kuenzel and Nicco Gurri in Towson’s incoming class of 2028.

