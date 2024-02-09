China Sweeps Team Events In Artistic Swimming With Team Free Title In Doha

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – ARTISTIC SWIMMING

After already winning the team acrobatic and team technical World Titles, China took home gold in the team free artistic swimming event on Friday, February 9th in Doha.

Team Free Results

China 339.7604 Japan 315.2229 USA 304.9021

China’s win in the event earned them their third team free world title in a row after already winning the event at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest as well as at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. China led the artistic impression (122.7000) and execution (217.0604) categories while fourth-place Spain had the highest total difficulty with 56.7000. China (56.4000) and the USA (56.1000) also had high total difficulties.

Xiao Yanning of China spoke of the win saying, “We are very excited to achieve such a high score tonight. This all is a result of all the factors together but first of all, our hard training during the past few months. This is something we hoped for and all the hard work paid off.”

For both Japan and the USA, this was their second artistic swimming medal in Doha as both team’s came in with only one bronze medal so far. Japan’s routine was entitled “Chess” while the USA had the theme of “Water.” China showed off their “Gravitation” choreography.

The USA’s finish here earned them a spot for competition in Paris. This will be the first time that the US has had a team event at the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Artistic swimming concludes on Saturday with the mixed duet free event. China will look for another gold after Wentao Cheng and Haoyu Shi posted the top score in Friday’s prelims event.

Artistic Swimming Medal Table Through Day 8