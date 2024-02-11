2024 World Championships Night 1 Relays: Steenbergen’s 52.35 Anchor Delivers NED Gold

2024 World Aquatic Championships

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List

Women’s 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final

World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96

Final:

Netherlands (Busch, van Kooten, Toussaint, Steenbergen) — 3:36.61 Australia (Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack) — 3:36.93 Canada (Smith, Fournier, Savard, Ruck) — 3:37.95 Poland — 3:38.65 Italy — 3:38.67 Brazil — 3:40.56 China — 3:41.11 Slovenia — 3:41.72

Poland got off to a quick start with Kasia Wasick’s leadoff of 54.12, which lowered her own Polish National record by .10. Brianna Throssell was only .17 back with 54.29, putting Australia in second place at the 100. Italy’s Chiara Tarantino (54.60) and China’s Ai Yanhan (54.68) were also under the 55-second barrier on their leadoff legs.

Kornelia Fiedkiewicz followed with 54.23, keeping Poland in the lead by half a second ahead of Italy and Australia. Zuzanna Famulok split 55.04 on the 3rd leg to maintain the lead, but Italy was closing and Netherlands had moved past Poland and China into 3rd place on Kira Toussaint’s 53.81 split.

The Dutch women brought home the gold with Marrit Steenbergen’s stunning anchor of 52.35, which she swam just 30 minutes after her 200 IM semi-final.

Australia got a big boost from anchor Shayna Jack, who swam the second-fastest rolling split with 52.64 to move from 4th at the 300 to 2nd at the finish.

Taylor Ruck split 53.26 on the end of Canada’s relay, taking her team from 5th to 3rd and knocking Poland off the podium.

Leadoff

Katarzyna WASICK (POL) – 54.12 Brianna THROSSELL (AUS) – 54.29 Chiara TARANTINO (ITA) – 54.60 AI Yanhan (CHN) – 54.68 Rebecca SMITH (CAN) – 54.93 Neza KLANCAR (SLO) – 55.15 Kim BUSCH (NED) – 55.21 Ana Carolina VIEIRA (BRA) – 55.29

Rolling Splits