2024 World Championships Day 4 Prelims Preview: All Eyes On Pan Zhanle In The 100 Free

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are just about half way through the 2024 World Championships in Doha. The fourth prelims session will feature four individual events, as well as the mixed 4×100 medley relay at the end.

DAY 4 PRELIMS EVENTS

Women’s 50 back

Men’s 100 free

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 200 fly

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

After capturing the 100 backstroke last night, Claire Curzan will be back in action in the 50 today. Curzan is entered lower on the psych sheet in this event, however, she led the field by a quarter of a second at the halfway point of the 100 yesterday. Coming in as the top seed is Great Britain’s Lauren Cox, who claimed the bronze medal in this event in 2023.

All eyes will be on Pan Zhanle in the men’s 100 free after his world record performance on day one. Pan had a rougher race in the 200 free on day two, where he finished 38th out of prelims with a time of 1:51.03. Coming in as the official top seed in the event is Matthew Richards from Great Britain, who’s primary focus coming into the meet was qualifying Great Britain’s relay.

2023 World Championship silver medalist Duncan Scott headlines the field in the men’s 200 IM. Scott last time competed in this event in Fukuoka (1:55.95), where he was just shy of his career best time of 1:55.28 done in Tokyo. Shaine Casas is the 2nd seed, but owns the fastest career best time of the field with a 1:55.24 from 2022.

Rounding out the individual events for this session is the women’s 200 fly, which is led by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar. She was 4th in this event last summer, but the podium ahead of her is absent this time around. She’ll be in the hunt for her 1st LCM World’s medal after taking bronze in the SCM version of this event in 2021.

The final event of the morning will be the mixed 4×100 medley relay. China is the defending champion in this, however, their team (and many others) will likely look much different than they did in 2023.