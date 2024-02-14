10 Team And 18 Duet Artistic Swimming Quota Positions Announced For 2024 Paris Olympics

The ten teams and 18 duets quota spots have been announced for the 2024 Paris Olympics for artistic swimming. Artistic swimming will take place from August 5-10 in Paris.

Team

10 countries with eight athletes each (and one reserve athlete each) will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the team event. Men will be allowed to compete for the first time in the Olympics, but each team can have a maximum of two men for the team competition.

Four countries qualified by being the highest-placed team a their Continental Championship while France earned the European quota spot as they are the host country. Egypt will represent Africa after placing the highest at 2024 Worlds in Doha, Mexico finished the highest at the 2023 Pan Am Games, China was the highest at the Asian Games, while Australia was the highest at the 2023 World Championships.

The other five teams earned their spots from being the highest-placed teams at the 2024 World Championships in Doha that had not already qualified. These teams were the United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, and Canada. The scores were combined from the three team events in Doha, the Team Acrobatic, Team Technical, and Team Free. Notably, the United States will have their first team at an Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

10 quota spots for teams:

Africa: Egypt

Americas: Mexico

Asia: China

Europe: France (host country)

Oceania: Australia

United States

Spain

Japan

Italy

Canada

Duets

18 duets qualify as well while each country is limited to one duet. Each of the ten countries that compete in the team event automatically qualify a duet as well.

The second step allows for each continent (and host country) to earn a quota spot as well based on the continental qualifier. Austria earned the spot for Europe after their finish at the 2023 European Championships and New Zealand earned the spot for Oceania for their finish at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

Africa did not have anyone compete in the duet in Doha while the US and Japan had the highest finishes at their respective continental qualifiers. As the US and Japan already earned a spot through the team quota spots, another two spots were available (in addition to Africa’s quota spot). Those spots went to the highest countries from the duet finishes at 2024 Worlds. These countries could only be not yet already qualified. Those countries were Great Britain, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel, Ukraine, and South Korea.

18 quota spots for duets:

Egypt

Mexico

China

France

Australia

United States

Spain

Japan

Italy

Canada

Austria

New Zealand

Great Britain

Netherlands

Greece

Israel

Ukraine

South Korea

Unlike the 2024 World Championships, the Paris Olympics only feature a duet and team event. Doha featured women’s solo, women’s duet, men’s solo, mixed duet, and the team events. The team technical will take place August 5th, the team free will take place August 6th, and the team acrobatic will take place August 7th. Duet technical is scheduled for August 9th and the duet free is scheduled for August 10th.