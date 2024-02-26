Ohio State Synchro Wins North Regional Championship

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team earned a win over Michigan and Minnesota with 103 points at Saturday’s North Regional Championships.

Prior to the meet, the Buckeyes recognized 2024 seniors Emily Armstrong , Victoria Carlson , Carol Walsh and Megan Wong . The group has helped the team to two straight national titles and two undefeated regular seasons in its time at Ohio State.

Ohio State started the meet with first and second place finishes in trio. Both trios put on season-best performances with Armstrong, Hannah Heffernan and Emma Spott scoring 153.070 to win the category and Daniella Molano Arango , Gabriella Molano Arango and Taylor Sullivan scoring a 134.845.

The Molano Arango sisters took first in duet, earning a season-high score of 145.812. Armstrong and Heffernan followed in second with a routine that scored a 126.493.

Armstrong earned the solo win on her Senior Day, swimming to a score of 169.606 to lead the category. Heffernan’s score of 159.906 was good for second overall.

The Scarlet team routine of Daniella and Gabriella Molano Arango , Victoria Carlson , Charlotte Gray , Maddie Romney , Emma Spott and Taylor Sullivan took first with a score of 179.0355. The Buckeyes’ gray team – Lilly Ortiz , Angelie Roger , Venice Shoda and Carol Walsh – finished second, earning a score of 144.4314.

Ohio State closes the 2024 season at the U.S. Collegiate Championships. The team has just under a month to prepare for the meet, which will be held March 21-23 in Dallas, Texas.