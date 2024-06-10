USA Artistic Swimming Announces 2024 Olympic Roster; History-Seeking Bill May Left Off

Courtesy: USA Artistic Swimming

“It has been a long and calculated process of hard choices since Doha. Our entire 12-athlete squad qualified the team in February, each one making history and bringing renewed hope to our country. Nobody can take this away from them; these 12 will forever be our heroes.” states Head Coach Andrea Fuentes.

CEO Adam Andrasko shares, “We celebrate our eight Olympians and Olympic alternate as they have earned this moment through years of hard work and dedication. We also celebrate and acknowledge the entire national team who contributed toward our qualification. We would not be here without them.” Andrasko continues by giving credit to not only the Olympic athletes, but the artistic swimming community. “The parents, friends, coaches, judges, every member of USA Artistic Swimming and beyond who have supported these athletes are celebrated. Together we have developed a team to believe in, a team that will inspire us all.”

After countless practice evaluations, rigorous data analysis from two World Cup performances, and thorough consideration, USAAS coaching staff is proud to unveil the selection of the top nine athletes that will represent the United States of America at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in hopes of leading the stars and stripes to their first podium appearance in 20 years.

The athletes representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games include Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, Megumi Field (duet), Jamie Czarkowski (duet), Jacklyn Luu, Audrey Kwon, Keana Hunter, Ruby Remati, and Calista Liu serving as Olympic alternate.

SwimSwam Note: The roster selection notably doesn’t include Bill May, who was one of 12 swimmers to qualify for Olympic selection earlier this year (only eight can go to Paris). May, a 45-year-old male, had hoped to become the first man in history to compete in artistic swimming at the Olympics after a rule change in 2022 allowed up to two men per team.

Fuentes says, “To select the final 8 athletes plus one alternate, we created an environment designed to detect the highest levels of the values that define our team philosophy. Combined with their physical and technical abilities, this process led us to select the team that will best represent the US in the Olympics.”

Even though the selection process was difficult for USAAS coaching staff, Fuentes is confident in the final selection. “Each member of this Olympic Team embodies the highest levels of excellence, resilience, and unity that define us. Together, they carry the hopes of a nation, and together we will strive for our best performances and make you all proud this summer.”

Anita Alvarez is set to mark her third Olympic appearance in Paris, solidifying her status as USA Artistic Swimming’s inaugural three-time-Olympian. While she is well-versed in the preparation for the Games, Alvarez states she feels a steady stream of confidence heading to Paris with this roster. “Our confidence is level. Which I feel is a great place to be. Although every time we get the opportunity to compete, we gain a new sense of confidence in ourselves and what we plan to show in Paris, it also always teaches us simultaneously that there’s still tons of room to grow.”

The remaining seven athletes will adopt the nickname ‘Olympian’ after diving into the pool on August 5th as this serves as the young roster’s first Olympic Games.

USA’s path to Paris has been paved with many challenges, yet with these eight athletes and determined coaching staff, the United States of America is determined to turn heads and shatter expectations in France leading this team to historic triumph for the red, white and blue.

For more knowledge on our athletes visit their USAAS athlete profiles and follow USA Artistic Swimming on social media to stay up-to-date on the journey to the Games.