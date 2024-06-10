Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 863 Swim Jobs.

FULL TIME SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH – GATOR SWIM CLUB – FLORIDA

The ideal candidate will have 5-10 years of USA Swim Coaching experience at the Head Age Group coach level or above. 5+ years of experience as a lead coach with proven parent/swimmer communication skills will also be accepted.

SENIOR COACH – FULL TIME

Ensworth Aquatics is looking for a knowledgeable, experienced, and enthusiastic coach to help lead our team’s Senior program and one other group within the team. Ensworth Aquatics is an Institution Owned club associated with the Ensworth School, a K-12 private college preparatory school in Nashville, TN.

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz is seeking a Head Coach for the men’s & women’s swimming teams. The Head Coach is responsible for the recruitment, scheduling, training, and oversight of at least one part-time assistant coach. The Head Coach must abide by all NCAA, State University of New York Athletic Conference, and University rules.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO)

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for assisting the Head Swim Coach with all facets of the NCAA Div. I women’s intercollegiate swimming program.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Colgate Athletics seeks to be a welcoming and diverse association of students, coaches, staff, alumni and fans in which all people are treated equitably and respectfully, and can contribute fully to our success; we share common goals, we affirm open communication and civility, we honor the sacredness of each person, we accept responsibility to act for the common good, we care for and serve one another, and we honor our history while celebrating our evolution.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH ($40K-$50K)

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

SHARKS HEAD COACH

This role involves coordinating, organizing, and supervising the Rec-Plex Sharks USA swim team. Duties include direct supervision, planning, and coordinating the team’s activities. Responsibilities also encompass managing team and staff schedules, leading practices, and ensuring compliance with safety standards.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Etown Dolphins located in Elizabethtown KY is looking for a dynamic Head Age Group coach to lead our age group program (14 and under) and our developmental learn to swim program. We are looking for an individual that is seeking to make a long-term commitment to Etown and their coaching career.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Old Dominion University Athletics in Norfolk, Virginia is hiring an Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all aspects of running a NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program. Duties include but not limited to: managing talent assessment and recruitment of qualified student-athletes, monitoring student-athlete academic progress.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

The McBurney YMCA is seeking an Aquatics Coordinator who will assist the Aquatics Director in providing leadership to the department’s staff. Follows all YMCA and DOH aquatic standards to maintain safety for all aquatic programs in and around the swim area. Serves as a model to promote and demonstrate professional demeanor (uniform and positive attitude) to other aquatics staff.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Augustana University is located in the growing and vibrant city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a metro area of over 265,000 people. Augustana University has, for more than 150 years, provided a strong student-centric education based on its five core values: Christian faith, liberal arts, excellence, community and service.

HEAD SWIM COACH WILLISTON SEA LIONS

The Williston Sea Lions is an established club of over 60 years located in Williston, North Dakota. We are a premier mid-sized club of approximately 120 swimmers and the only club with in a 2 hour diameter.

TYDE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH (SENIOR GROUPS)

We are the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptide, also known as TYDE. Our well-established swim team is dedicated to fostering excellence, teamwork, and personal growth in our athletes. Our mission is to create leaders both in and out of the pool.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

At IWU we are committed to disciple-making – to influencing each other to become more like Jesus in every area of life. Disciple-making leaders are Kingdom seekers committed to Christ, compassionate friends committed to their peers, and world changers committed to the broken world around them.

RADNOR AQUATIC CLUB: AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is searching for lead coaches for our age group swimmers (ages 7-12) on our Varsity team. The training goals of our age group program are stroke efficiency, technical instruction, racing skills, and team building. RAC competes as a member of the Suburban Aquatic League and USA Swimming.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH (14 AND UNDER)

Join our dynamic and passionate coaching team at the FISH in Northern Virginia, where we are dedicated to developing young athletes in and out of the pool. Our club fosters a supportive and motivating environment, encouraging swimmers to reach their full potential while promoting a love for the sport.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

World-class aquatics center in a booming community that trains athletes from children to Olympians seeks Executive Director. Come learn more about an exciting leadership opportunity at a high-level health and wellness facility.

LEAD COACH – FIRST COLONY SWIM TEAM

First Colony Swim Team (FCST) is currently accepting applications for a Lead Coach for the 2024-2025 season. FCST, based in Sugar Land, TX, is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club which creates opportunities, within a safe and supportive environment, for swimmers to merge passion and commitment with expertise resulting in the highest level of personal performance.

MSA SWIM SENIOR COACH POSITION

MSA is looking for a coach to assist in our Senior and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 13 and Overs swimmers, but may assist some with 12 and Under practices.

MSA SWIM – AGE GROUP POSITIONS

MSA is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers.

Responsibilities of this position include coaching, assisting in dryland, as well as administrative duties related to the group and overall team operations.

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS ASSISTANT COACH (FULL TIME)

This position is responsible for assisting the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach in all facets of the program, including but not limited to: organizing and conducting team training and practices, recruiting, team travel logistics, scholar-athlete development, and compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. Additional administrative responsibilities as assigned by the Head Coach.

HEAD COACH, SWIM TORRANCE

Swim Torrance is a well-established non-profit 501(c)(3), competitive swim club dedicated to fostering the development of swimmers of all ages and skill levels. Our all year-round program emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and personal growth, ensuring each athlete reaches their full potential both in and out of the pool. The swim team averages 230 swimmers strong, that ranges from beginner level age groups up to national level qualifiers.

ASSISTANT COACH

Assistant Coach, Canon McMillian Site: Compensation – $20+/hr based on experience; at least 20 hours per week in season.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The 661 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling infrastructure that promotes positive habits, creating and providing access to recreational facilities and activities, and improving community engagement, with a strong emphasis on supporting underserved and underprivileged youth and communities. We offer financial assistance and grants to charitable organizations and individuals, and develop programs that foster education, health, and community development.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

All positions in the Department of Athletics are responsible to help student-athletes fulfill the stated missions of Southwest Baptist University and the Department of Athletics.

EL CERRITO GATORS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

See essential responsibilities and duties at the link.

ASSISTANT COACH – DIVING

This position is responsible to the Director of Athletics, reporting to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, for providing coaching expertise and leadership for the administration of the intercollegiate men’s and/or women’s swimming and diving program; assisting the head coach in the effective education, management and administration of all aspects relating to a positive and beneficial intercollegiate experience for student-athletes, and performing other related duties as assigned.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-DART SWIMMING (SOLANO SITE)

DART is looking for a dynamic Head Age Group coach to lead the Age Group program (14 and under) at our Solano Site. We are looking for an individual that is looking to make a long term commitment to DART as well as their coaching career. DART is a multi-site program that includes a very accomplished and experienced staff-we are looking to add the right person to this staff.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – LIQUID LIGHTNING.

Liquid Lightning, located in Lake Orion, Michigan, is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed Head Age Group coach to work with swimmers ages 12 & younger. The right candidate will have strong technical knowledge, great work ethic, motivating demeanor, and a competitive nature. The position will entail working with specific groups, create passion, and empower young swimmers to live the ideals of swimming through life.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Binghamton University, a NCAA Division I institution and member of the America East Conference, is seeking an Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach. This position will assist in all aspects of the swimming program under the direction of the head coach including instruction, conducting practices and teaching skill development, meet preparation, film review, recruiting, budget, team travel, scheduling and serving as an academic advising liaison.

FGCU COLLEGE SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH II

The Assistant Athletics Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Randolph-Macon College, an NCAA Division III coed institution and member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, invites applicants for a 12-month, full-time Assistant Swimming Coach.

HEAD COACH – NOBLESVILLE SWIM CLUB (INDIANAPOLIS AREA)

The Noblesville Swim Club (NOB), Located in Noblesville, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for our Head Coach position. This position will oversee all aspects of the Program. This position reports directly to the Noblesville Swim Club Board of Directors.

FULL-TIME COACH WITH ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

DEPAUW UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (PART TIME)

The part-time assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming and diving is responsible for assisting the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at DePauw University.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/NATATORIUM COORDINATOR

This is a 12-month, full-time position responsible for assisting the head coach with all phases of the men’s and women’s swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

MASTER’S COACH

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Masters Swim Coach to join our aquatics team. As a Masters Swim Coach, you will be responsible for designing and implementing swim training programs tailored to the needs and goals of adult swimmers. You will inspire, motivate, and guide individuals of varying skill levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment conducive to personal growth and achievement.

SWIM TEAM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUEFINS

Under the supervision of the Head Swim Coach, this position is assists with swim team practices and swim meets as needed. Nights and Sundays required.

BYU MENS AND WOMENS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The BYU Swim Assistant Coach will assist the Head Coach in recruiting, coaching, and general team management of the Men’s and Women’s Swim Team. The Assistant Coach will also research and identify the latest trends in workout designs, assist swimmers in identifying weaknesses in their strokes, and help them to correct and improve those weaknesses to be successful in competition.

SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH FOR CINCINNATI MARLINS (KEATING LOCATION)

The Cincinnati Marlins are seeking a full time Senior/Age Group Swim Coach. The Cincinnati Marlins are a not for profit year round swim club based in two locations in the greater Cincinnati area. Our central location is at the newly renovated Keating Natatorium at St. Xavier High School in Finneytown.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING – SWARTHMORE COLLEGE

Swarthmore College is a highly selective liberal arts college located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, whose mission combines academic rigor with social responsibility. Swarthmore has a strong institutional commitment to inclusive excellence and nondiscrimination in its educational program and employment practices and encourages candidates who will further advance the goal of fostering a diverse and inclusive community.

UMBC SWIM & DIVE VOLUNTEER AND CLUB COACH POSITIONS

The Volunteer Coaches will assist the Head Swim and Dive Coaches for both the men’s and women’s varsity teams with the coaching, management and administration of the program. This opportunity is intended to provide an individual with experience in the college coaching profession or for someone that has a passion for the sport and looking to give back.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH – THE COLLEGE OF WOOSTER

Performs the coaching duties of the Men’s and Women’s Diving program governed by NCAA Operating Bylaws. Assists the Head Coach with some aspects of recruitment and training of student-athletes, and the total organization and administration of the program, as assigned.

GEORGIA SWIMMING LSC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Executive Director will be a liaison between our club members and the board/committees. They will assist in getting information out and relaying information to the board. They should have a strong knowledge of the registration process and will be in charge of registering and assisting new teams with this process.

