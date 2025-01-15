French Mint Set To Replace Deteriorating Paris 2024 Olympic Medals

After evidence of medals from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games already showing signs of deterioration, the French Mint told the Associated Press this week that a number of the prizes will be replaced.

The French Mint produced 5,084 medals for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and the organization is not disclosing how many are set to be replaced.

“The Monnaie de Paris has taken the issue of damaged medals very seriously since the first exchange requests in August, and has mobilized its internal teams,” the French mint said. (Scripps News)

“Since then, the company has modified and optimized its relative varnishing process. The Monnaie de Paris will replace all damaged medals at the athletes’ request during the first quarter of 2025.”

The medals are made of iron and weigh approximately 18 grams each. They were designed by the Chaumet House of Jewellery, a luxury jewelry and watch brand which is headquartered in Paris. The backs of both the Olympic and Paralympic designs are the same, each featured with a hexagon-shaped piece of iron.

This iron comes directly from the Eiffel Tower and was able to be collected during renovations over the last century as the pieces have been preserved and since donated to the Paris Olympic Committee. Every year, the Eiffel Tower undergoes renovation and maintenance work which closes the upper part of the tower.

Some athletes took to social media to display the state of their medals, including American skateboarder Nyjah Huston and French relay swimmers Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Clement Socchi.

Huston originally posted about his medal just weeks after the Games, in August 2024.

You can see pictures of the less-than-shiny medals here.