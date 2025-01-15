College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 15-21

It is a busy week with plenty of dual meets including numerous rivalry meets.

After facing Indiana last week in a Big Ten battle, Michigan will take on Ohio State this week. All four teams are ranked in the top 25 with the Michigan women ranked #10 and the Ohio State women ranked #14. The Michigan men sit at #13 while the OSU men are ranked #16.

Also facing a top 25 battle in a rivalry meet is NC State vs UNC. The men’s side features #6 NC State and #22 UNC. The women’s side features #6 NC State and #15 UNC.

UCLA, Cal, USC, and Stanford will have busy weekends as a UCLA, Cal, and Stanford tri meet is set for Friday on the women’s side. Saturday will feature a tri-meet with USC, Cal, and Stanford. With the split of the Pac-12, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC while UCLA and USC joined the Big Ten.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.