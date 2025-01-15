College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 15-21

It is a busy week with plenty of dual meets including numerous rivalry meets.
After facing Indiana last week in a Big Ten battle, Michigan will take on Ohio State this week. All four teams are ranked in the top 25 with the Michigan women ranked #10 and the Ohio State women ranked #14. The Michigan men sit at #13 while the OSU men are ranked #16.
Also facing a top 25 battle in a rivalry meet is NC State vs UNC. The men’s side features #6 NC State and #22 UNC. The women’s side features #6 NC State and #15 UNC.
UCLA, Cal, USC, and Stanford will have busy weekends as a UCLA, Cal, and Stanford tri meet is set for Friday on the women’s side. Saturday will feature a tri-meet with USC, Cal, and Stanford. With the split of the Pac-12, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC while UCLA and USC joined the Big Ten.
SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Georgia Tech vs Duke
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|NC State vs UNC
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|UMiami vs Houston
|1/17
|Y
|Penn State, Virginia Tech, Princeton
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|SMU vs Florida State
|1/17
|y
|y
|Arkansas vs. Tennessee
|1/16
|Y
|Wisconsin vs Northwestern
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Michigan vs Ohio State
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|UCLA vs Cal
|1/17
|Y
|USC vs Cal
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|USC vs Stanford
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|UCLA vs Stanford
|1/17
|Y
|UGA vs. UNCW
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Davidson vs William & Mary
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Duquesne, George Mason, Cleveland State
|1/18
|Y
|Omaha vs St Louis
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Dartmouth Invitational
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|Richmond vs Villanova
|1/17
|Y
|Boston College vs Boston University
|1/17 – 1/18
|Y
|Y
|Wagner vs Binghamton
|1/18
|y
|y
|Bowdoin vs Maine
|1/18
|y
|y
|Uconn vs New Hampshire
|1/17
|y
|y
|VMI, American, Howard, Saint Francis
|1/18
|y
|y
|East Carolina vs Liberty
|1/17-18
|y
|Marsit v. Bryant
|1/18
|Y
|y
|Holy Cross v Colgate
|1/17
|y
|y
|Holy Cross v. Providence
|1/18
|y
|y
|URI v Vermont
|1/18
|Y
|UCONN v Seton Hall
|11/18
|y
|Wyoming vs Colorado School of Mines
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Air Force vs New Mexico vs Colorado State vs Seattle
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|Utah Tech vs Washington State
|1/17
|Y
|Utah Tech vs Idado
|1/18
|Y
|LSU vs. Texas A&M
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
|1/17
|Y
|Iowa vs Illinois Urbana
|1/17
|Y
|Nebraska vs Illinois Urbana
|1/18
|Y
|Arizona vs Minnesota
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Kentucky vs Auburn
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Kentucky at Cincinnati
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Mizzou vs Missouri State vs McKendree
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|American vs. VMI
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|BU vs. BC (Day 1 – diving, Day 2 – swimming)
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD)
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Brown vs Harvard
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Cornell vs Yale
|1/19-20
|Y
|Y
|Bowling Green vs. Ball State
|1/19
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo
|1/17
|Y
|Towson vs Drexel
|1/18
|y
|y
|Georgetown vs. George Washington
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Xavier vs. Cincinnati
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Xavier vs. Bellarmine vs. NKU
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Butler vs. Southern Indiana
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|James Madison vs. Villanova
|1/17
|Y
|Northeastern vs. Dartmouth vs. UMass
|1/17-1/18
|Y
|Y
|Towson vs. Howard
|1/15
|Y
|Y
|Tulane vs Rice
|1/17-18
|Y
|Cal Diving Invite
|1/17-18
|Y
|Y
|Utah v. Denver
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Denver v. BYU
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|St. Thomas v. Augustana
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Gardner-Webb vs Queens
|1/18
|y
|y
|North Florida vs Georgia Southern
|1/18
|y
|UC Santa Barbara vs Pacific
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Iona vs. Fairfield
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Canisius vs. Niagara
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs New Jersey Tech
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Rider, Stony Brook, New Jersey Tech
|1/18
|Y
|y
|Oakland vs Calvin
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|Wayne State vs Oakland
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Chicago vs Chicago Illinois
|1/18
|Y
|Y
|Binghampton vs Marist
|1/21
|Y
|Y
|Monmouth vs Beloit
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|La Salle vs UMBC
|1/17
|Y
|Y
|St. Thomas, Florida Atlantic, Indian River
|1/18
|y
|y
|Mount St Mary vs Lafayette
|1/20
|y
|y
|Waterloo vs Niagara
|1/17
|y
|y
|Montclair State vs Saint Peters
|1/16
|y
|Siena vs Stonehill
|1/18
|y
|Buffalo vs Akron
|1/18
|y
|Little Rock, Henderson State, Southern Illinois
|1/17
|y
|y
|Southern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois
|1/18
|y
|y
|Evansville vs USI
|1/17
|y
|y
|UC Davis vs Cal Poly
|1/18
|y
|UC Davis vs Santa Barbara
|1/19
|y
|WCC Cup
|1/17-18
|y
|y
|Pacific vs Cal Poly
|1/17
|y
|y
|Northern Iowa vs Illinois State
|1/17-18
|y
|Nevada vs UNLV
|1/17
|y
|Sacred Heart vs Central Connecticut St
|1/18-19
|y
|Pepperdine vs San Diego
|1/17-18
|y
|Eastern Illinois vs Lewis
|1/17
|y
|y
|South Dakota State vs Cloud State
|1/17
|y
|y
|South Dakota State vs South Dakota
|1/18
|y
|y
|Southern Indiana vs Eastern Illinois
|1/18
|y
|y
|California Baptist vs Grand Canyon
|1/18
|y
|y
|Nevada Reno vs UNLV
|1/17
|y
|TCU vs Iowa State
|1/17
|y
|North Texas vs Iowa State
|1/18
|y
|TCU vs Incarnate Word
|1/18
|y
|y
|Washington vs IUPUI
|1/18
|y
|y
|St Bonaventure vs Cleveland State
|1/17
|Y
|Y