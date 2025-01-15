Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 15-21

It is a busy week with plenty of dual meets including numerous rivalry meets.

After facing Indiana last week in a Big Ten battle, Michigan will take on Ohio State this week. All four teams are ranked in the top 25 with the Michigan women ranked #10 and the Ohio State women ranked #14. The Michigan men sit at #13 while the OSU men are ranked #16.

Also facing a top 25 battle in a rivalry meet is NC State vs UNC. The men’s side features #6 NC State and #22 UNC. The women’s side features #6 NC State and #15 UNC.

UCLA, Cal, USC, and Stanford will have busy weekends as a UCLA, Cal, and Stanford tri meet is set for Friday on the women’s side. Saturday will feature a tri-meet with USC, Cal, and Stanford. With the split of the Pac-12, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC while UCLA and USC joined the Big Ten.

SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Georgia Tech vs Duke 1/17-1/18 Y Y
NC State vs UNC 1/17 Y Y
UMiami vs Houston 1/17 Y
Penn State, Virginia Tech, Princeton 1/18 Y Y
SMU vs Florida State 1/17 y y
Arkansas vs. Tennessee 1/16 Y
Wisconsin vs Northwestern 1/18 Y Y
Michigan vs Ohio State 1/18 Y Y
UCLA vs Cal 1/17 Y
USC vs Cal 1/18 Y Y
USC vs Stanford 1/18 Y Y
UCLA vs Stanford 1/17 Y
UGA vs. UNCW 1/18 Y Y
Davidson vs William & Mary 1/18 Y Y
Duquesne, George Mason, Cleveland State 1/18 Y
Omaha vs St Louis 1/18 Y Y
Dartmouth Invitational 1/17-1/18 Y Y
Richmond vs Villanova 1/17 Y
Boston College vs Boston University 1/17 – 1/18 Y Y
Wagner vs Binghamton 1/18 y y
Bowdoin vs Maine 1/18 y y
Uconn vs New Hampshire 1/17 y y
VMI, American, Howard, Saint Francis 1/18 y y
East Carolina vs Liberty 1/17-18 y
Marsit v. Bryant 1/18 Y y
Holy Cross v Colgate 1/17 y y
Holy Cross v. Providence 1/18 y y
URI v Vermont 1/18 Y
UCONN v Seton Hall 11/18 y
Wyoming vs Colorado School of Mines 1/18 Y Y
Air Force vs New Mexico vs Colorado State vs Seattle 1/17-1/18 Y Y
Utah Tech vs Washington State 1/17 Y
Utah Tech vs Idado 1/18 Y
LSU vs. Texas A&M 1/18 Y Y
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt 1/17 Y
Iowa vs Illinois Urbana 1/17 Y
Nebraska vs Illinois Urbana 1/18 Y
Arizona vs Minnesota 1/18 Y Y
Kentucky vs Auburn 1/17 Y Y
Kentucky at Cincinnati 1/18 Y Y
Mizzou vs Missouri State vs McKendree 1/17-1/18 Y Y
American vs. VMI 1/18 Y Y
BU vs. BC (Day 1 – diving, Day 2 – swimming) 1/17-1/18 Y Y
Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD) 1/17 Y Y
Brown vs Harvard 1/17 Y Y
Cornell vs Yale 1/19-20 Y Y
Bowling Green vs. Ball State 1/19 Y
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo 1/17 Y
Towson vs Drexel 1/18 y y
Georgetown vs. George Washington 1/18 Y Y
Xavier vs. Cincinnati 1/17 Y Y
Xavier vs. Bellarmine vs. NKU 1/18 Y Y
Butler vs. Southern Indiana 1/17 Y Y
James Madison vs. Villanova 1/17 Y
Northeastern vs. Dartmouth vs. UMass 1/17-1/18 Y Y
Towson vs. Howard 1/15 Y Y
Tulane vs Rice 1/17-18 Y
Cal Diving Invite 1/17-18 Y Y
Utah v. Denver 1/17 Y Y
Denver v. BYU 1/18 Y Y
St. Thomas v. Augustana 1/17 Y Y
Gardner-Webb vs Queens 1/18 y y
North Florida vs Georgia Southern 1/18 y
UC Santa Barbara vs Pacific 1/18 Y Y
Iona vs. Fairfield 1/18 Y Y
Canisius vs. Niagara 1/18 Y Y
Seton Hall vs New Jersey Tech 1/17 Y Y
Rider, Stony Brook, New Jersey Tech 1/18 Y y
Oakland vs Calvin 1/17 Y Y
Wayne State vs Oakland 1/18 Y Y
Chicago vs Chicago Illinois 1/18 Y Y
Binghampton vs Marist 1/21 Y Y
Monmouth vs Beloit 1/17 Y Y
La Salle vs UMBC 1/17 Y Y
St. Thomas, Florida Atlantic, Indian River 1/18 y y
Mount St Mary vs Lafayette 1/20 y y
Waterloo vs Niagara 1/17 y y
Montclair State vs Saint Peters 1/16 y
Siena vs Stonehill 1/18 y
Buffalo vs Akron 1/18 y
Little Rock, Henderson State, Southern Illinois 1/17 y y
Southern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois 1/18 y y
Evansville vs USI 1/17 y y
UC Davis vs Cal Poly 1/18 y
UC Davis vs Santa Barbara 1/19 y
WCC Cup 1/17-18 y y
Pacific vs Cal Poly 1/17 y y
Northern Iowa vs Illinois State 1/17-18 y
Nevada vs UNLV 1/17 y
Sacred Heart vs Central Connecticut St 1/18-19 y
Pepperdine vs San Diego 1/17-18 y
Eastern Illinois vs Lewis 1/17 y y
South Dakota State vs Cloud State 1/17 y y
South Dakota State vs South Dakota 1/18 y y
Southern Indiana vs Eastern Illinois 1/18 y y
California Baptist vs Grand Canyon 1/18 y y
Nevada Reno vs UNLV 1/17 y
TCU vs Iowa State 1/17 y
North Texas vs Iowa State 1/18 y
TCU vs Incarnate Word 1/18 y y
Washington vs IUPUI 1/18 y y
St Bonaventure vs Cleveland State 1/17 Y Y

