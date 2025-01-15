Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Swims FAST 100 IM From a Push in Practice

Comments: 7

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ACC
21 minutes ago

Youtube timestamps put it at 53.95 so that 52.7 is a very generous watch.

Edit: to be clear, still extremely fast.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by ACC
1
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  ACC
5 seconds ago

I’m pretty sure he starts the timer once the swimmer has passed the flags off the push off. He believes the time that’s drawn is similar to that from a start.

Haven’t checked so can’t confirm if that’s the case here.

0
0
Reply
Hmmm
40 minutes ago

Desorbo has to have a fast watch on purpose to motivate his swimmers or somehting. No way he’s this bad at working a watch lol

4
-1
Reply
Viking Steve
51 minutes ago

Da-aaaaaaaamn!

0
-2
Reply
woods
1 hour ago

has anyone done a wellness check on the two guys who pushed off at the same time?

7
-1
Reply
612
Reply to  woods
48 minutes ago

Would you need one?

0
-2
Reply
Lifeguard
Reply to  woods
42 minutes ago

I assume they’re used to it by now

1
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!