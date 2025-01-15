WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Swims FAST 100 IM From a Push in Practice

Recently at a Virginia practice filmed by SwimSwam, coach Todd DeSorbo finished warmup with a 100 IM all out. You can see world record-holder Gretchen Walsh pushing the pace here, with DeSorbo ultimately clocking her at 52.7.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 7
January 15th, 2025
In This Story
7
Leave a Reply
7
Youtube timestamps put it at 53.95 so that 52.7 is a very generous watch.
Edit: to be clear, still extremely fast.
I’m pretty sure he starts the timer once the swimmer has passed the flags off the push off. He believes the time that’s drawn is similar to that from a start.
Haven’t checked so can’t confirm if that’s the case here.
Desorbo has to have a fast watch on purpose to motivate his swimmers or somehting. No way he’s this bad at working a watch lol
Da-aaaaaaaamn!
has anyone done a wellness check on the two guys who pushed off at the same time?
Would you need one?
I assume they’re used to it by now