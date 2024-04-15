A Review Of Dutch Olympic Qualifiers After 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet is done and dusted, so we can look at where the Dutch Olympic squad stands with about 2 months left for Paris selection.

Two new names were added to the tentative Dutch lineup, as Valerie van Roon and Tessa Giele notched Olympic Qualification standards over the course of the competition.

As for van Roon, the 25-year-old produced a time of 24.62 in the women’s 50m free to snag the silver behind winner Melanie Henique of France who topped the podium in 24.60.

Van Roon’s effort checked in as a new lifetime best, surpassing the 24.63 established in December 2020. Her time cleared the OQT of 24.70.

Entering this EQM, Marrit Steenbergen and Kim Busch were the top 2 Dutch swimmers in line for Olympic qualification. Steenbergen owns a Paris-worthy time of 24.42 from last year’s edition of this competition while Busch held the 2nd-best mark in 24.68.

As van Roon’s time this weekend beat Busch’s, she now joins Steenbergen as tentative qualifiers for this summer’s Games.

In the 100m fly, Giele ripped a new lifetime best of 57.38 to make the grade. She hacked over half a second off her previous career-quickest 57.96 to get under the OQT of 57.92 en route to potential qualification.

Any remaining open event slots can still see qualifiers added through the June 23rd window.

Women:

– 50 free: Marrit Steenbergen and Valerie van Roon

– 100 free: Marrit Steenbergen

– 200 free: Marrit Steenbergen

– 100 back: Maaike de Waard and Kira Toussaint

– 100 breast: Tes Schouten

– 200 breast: Tes Schoute

– 100 butterfly: Tessa Giele

– 200 IM: Marrit Steenbergen

Men:

– 50 free: Kenzo Simons and Renzo Tjon A Joe

– 200 back: Kai van Westering

– 100 breast: Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau

– 200 breast: Caspar Corbeau and Arno Kamminga

– 100 butterfly: Nyls Korstanje

Relays:

– 4 x 100 free women: Marrit Steenbergen, Kim Busch, Sam van Nunen and Tessa Giele

– 4 x 200 free women: Marrit Steenbergen, Janna van Kooten, Imani de Jong and Silke Holkenborg

– 4 x 100 medley women: Maaike de Waard, Tes Schouten, Tessa Giele, Marrit Steenbergen

– 4 x 100 medley men: Kai van Westering, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje and Stan Pijnenburg

– 4 x 100 medley mixed: Maaike de Waard, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje and Marrit Steenbergen