Daniel Diehl Swims 1:49.53 200 Free On Day Two Of Y Nationals

2023 YMCA LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the YMCA Long Course Championships is in the books, with today’s lineup featuring the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 200 freestyle relay.

Anna Moesch from the Greater Somerset YMCA kicked things off with a dominating performance in the 200 freestyle, where she touched 1st at 2:00.62 to clear the field by almost four seconds. Her time is the second-fastest of her career, with her personal best standing at 1:59.57 from U.S. Nationals this summer.

The boys’ 200 freestyle went to Cumberland YMCA’s Daniel Diehl, who threw down a best time of 1:49.53 to win the event by over three seconds. Diehl’s swim marks his first time under the 1:50-barrier and moves him to 49th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

The girls’ 200 breaststroke came down to the touch between Delaney Franklin and Grace Hunt. Hunt led by just under half a second at the 100 mark, but Franklin made up the ground in the back half to touch 1st at 2:32.74 and edge Hunt by just a hundredth of a second. Franklin dropped a total of six seconds over the course of the day, while Hunt knocked over four seconds off her entry time.

16-year-old Drew Gaerthofner handily won the boys 200 breaststroke with a best time of 2:18.13. Gaerthofner, who represents the Oshkosh Community YMCA, is now inside the top 70 all-time for the 15-16 age group in the event.

Leah Shackley collected her second victory of the meet in the 200 backstroke. Shackley posted a 2:09.13, putting her within a second of her personal best she set at the Richmond Sectionals in May. Emily Thompson took 2nd with a best time of 2:13.43, good for a 2024 Olympic Trials cut.

The boy’s race went to the Greater Somerset YMCA’s Kenneth Barnicle, who stopped the clock in finals at 2:02.52. He was slightly faster in prelims, going a best time of 2:02.35 to move to 50th on the all-time list for 15-16s.

Capping off the session this evening was the 200 freestyle relays. The Greater Somerset County YMCA team of Colleen Bull (27.24), Erica Maltsev (26.51), Anna Moesch (24.38), and Emily Thompson (26.20) took 1st with a combined time of 1:44.33. The winning team on the boys side was the Ridley Area YMCA, where Shane Eckler (23.36), Jonathan Hoole (23.30), Ben Kutufaris (23.90), and Jake Kennedy (23.01) took 1st with a 1:33.57.

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES – TOP 5

Greater Somerset County YMCA, 232 Upper Main Line YMCA, 193 York and York County YMCA, 170 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA, 169 Greater Spartanburg YMCA, 167

BOYS’ TEAM SCORES – TOP 5