Leah Shackley Clocks 57.98 100 Fly To Move To #7 All-Time For 17-18s (YMCA Nationals)

2023 YMCA LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of racing at the 2023 YMCA Long Course Championships is in the books. Today’s lineup included the 400 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 fly, and 400 medley relay.

One of the biggest swims of the evening came from 17-year-old Anna Moesch, who anchored the Greater Somerset County YMCA’s winning 400 medley relay in 53.81. Moesch joined teammates Charlotte Holliday (1:04.89), Meghan Sharma (1:14.00), and Emily Thompson (1:00.78) to post a combined time of 4:13.48 in the event.

Moesch, who is headed to Virginia, also collected an individual victory in the 400 IM where she stopped the clock at 4:55.56. Her swim was about a second shy of her best time of 4:54.48, which she recorded in June of 2022.

Clare Logan of the Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA decisively took 1st in the 50 backstroke in 28.51. Her swim improves on her personal best time of 28.62 that she set at this meet a year ago. Joining Logan under the 30-second barrier tonight was Devyn Sargent (29.32) and Kseniia Luniushina (29.48).

Leah Shackley from the Blair Regional YMCA put on another dominating performance in the 100 fly en route to her third win of the meet. Shackley, an NC State recruit, stopped the clock at 57.98, which knocks a tenth off her previous best time from May. The 17-year-old now ranks 7th all-time among 17-18 girls in the U.S.

Owen Markowitz kicked things off on the boy’s side of the meet with a victory in the 400 IM. Markowitz, a Duke commit, clocked a big best time of 4:29.86 to top the field by nearly four seconds. Kenneth Barnicle from the Greater Somerset County YMCA had a strong swim to finish 2nd, as he dropped over a second from his best to post a 4:33.54.

Peter Horan of the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut got his hand on the wall 1st in the 50 backstroke at 25.95. His performance puts him over a tenth under the best time he established at this meet in 2022.

Cumberland YMCA’s Daniel Diehl secured his third victory of the meet in the 100 fly. Diehl, an NC State recruit, knocked half a second off his previous best time to post a 52.57. At 17-years-old, Diehl now sits at 13th on the all-time rankings for the boy’s 17-18 age group.

The final event of the session was the boy’s 400 medley relay, where Lakeland Hills Family YMCA’s team of Connor Johnson (57.72), Max Connelly (1:04.22), Will Kilponen (55.85), and Markowitz (51.67) combined for a winning time of 3:49.46.