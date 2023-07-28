Anna Moesch Splits 53.8 on a Relay Anchor at YMCA Nationals (Long Course)

2023 YMCA LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the US looks for a spark of young female sprint talent that might be able to help close the gap on the record-setting Australians, a nugget of hope came from an unexpected place on Thursday evening: the 2023 YMCA Long Course National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

There, 17-year-old Anna Moesch split 53.81 to anchor the Greater Somerset County YMCA to the YMCA national title.

Moesch was already on a trajectory after swimming 54.33 on a flat-start at last year’s YMCA National Championship meet. At the US National Championships earlier this year, Moesch swam 54.36 in the 100 free to place 10th. She earned a spot at the World Junior Championships as she was the fastest eligible performer in that event – among juniors, only Bella Sims was better, and she is on the senior World Championships team that is competing in Fukuoka right now. She is scheduled to swim the 100 free individually plus the 400 free relay and 800 free relay.

Moesch’s split would not have cracked the finals quartet that won a silver medal in Fukuoka, (54.06 flat/52.71/52.88/52.28), but it would have been faster than one of the team’s prelims legs (Maxine Parker – 54.34).

Moesch is headed to Virginia, which has been among the United States’ most successful programs at Worlds this year and which was responsible for three of the six qualifiers for the Americans in the 400 free relay. She’ll arrive in Charlottesville in fall 2024, after the Paris Olympic Games.

Moesch swam on the winning 400 medley relay alongside teammates Charlotte Holliday (1:04.89), Meghan Sharma (1:14.00), and Emily Thompson (1:00.78). Holliday is committed to Penn for this fall, Sharma is committed to Purdue for this fall, and Thompson, a rising senior, has not yet announced a commitment publicly.

Moesch has also won the 200 free (2:00.62), 400 IM (4:55.56), split 24.38 on the 3rd leg of the winning 200 free relay, and anchored the2nd-place 200 medley relay (touchpad error) this week.

She still has individual races in the 100 back, 200 IM, and 50 free remaining on her schedule.

Full Day 3 Recap to follow.