2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. Pro Championships

Day 2 of the 2023 U.S. Pro Championships will crown the champions in the women’s and men’s 400 freestyle, 200 IM and 50 free, as well as the women’s and men’s 400 medley relay. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson is top seed in the women’s 400 after clocking a PB of 4:12.97 in prelims. Paige Madden, representing NYAC, will try to add the 400 crown to her 800 title from last night. Australia’s Matthew Galea and Thomas Hauck will have the middle lanes in the men’s final, flanked by Sun Devil Swimming’s Daniel Matheson and Rose Bowl’s Rex Maurer.

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson (2:12.38) and Phoebe Bacon (2:12.61) will battle for the women’s 200 IM title; Australia’s Ella Ramsay was the only other sub-2:13 in prelims (2:12.69). In the men’s race, SMU’s Colin Feehery (1:59.72) was the sole sub-2:00 this morning. Trenton Julian of Mission Viejo and Will Licon from Longhorn Aquatics each went 2:00.0 and will swim on either side of Feehery in the final.

In the 50 free, Catie Deloof cracked the 25-second barrier to qualify at the top of the heap in 24.83, while Longhorn Aquatics’ Grace Cooper (25.02) and Simone Manuel (25.16) qualified second and third. LSU’s Brooks Curry (22.07) and Santo Condorelli (22.12) led the heats in the men’s sprint free, with Australians Thomas Nowakowski (22.18) and Jamie Jack (22.20) not far behind.

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:15.49

Podium:

Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 3:55.59

Podium:

Women’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:16.09

Podium:

Men’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:03.49

Podium:

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 24.00, Abbey Weitzeil (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.69

Podium:

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 22.79

Podium:

Women’s 400 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

World Record: 3:50.40, 2019 USA World Championships Team (R Smith, L King, K Dahlia, S Manuel)

American Record: 3:50.40, 2019 USA World Championships Team (R Smith, L King, K Dahlia, S Manuel)

U.S. Open Record: 3:55.23, 2010 USA Pan Pacific Team

Men’s 400 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals