With Qin Haiyang & Pan Zhanle Magic, China Cracks New Asian Men’s Medley Relay Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The previous Asian Record rested at the 3:29.91 the nation of Japan put up at the 2020 Olympic Games, so tonight’s Chinese squad hacked nearly one second off of that standard.

The first swimmer ever to sweep a stroke’s events at a World Championships, Qin was a game-changer in this Chinese relay, smashing a split of 57.43 on breaststroke. The 24-year-old out-split Japan’s prior record swimmer Ryuya Mura by over one and a half seconds.

Within tonight’s race, Qin’s 57.43 was the swiftest by over half a second, with the next-closest breaststroke leg represented by American Nic Fink‘s solid split of 58.03. China was in 5th place after Xu’s leadoff and Qin rocketed his nation into 2nd with his contribution.

Additionally, Pan stepped up big time for China on the final leg, ripping a split of 46.62 as one of three sub-47-second anchors in the field. Aussie Kyle Chalmers unleashed 46.89 while Great Britain’s 200m freestyle winner here Matt Richards clocked 46.93.

China’s silver here is added to their impressive haul over the past 8 days, accumulating 16 medals, including 5 golds, 3 silvers and 8 bronze.