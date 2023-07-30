With Qin Haiyang & Pan Zhanle Magic, China Cracks New Asian Men’s Medley Relay Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
The men’s 4x100m medley relay marked the penultimate event on this last night of competition at the 2023 World Championships and it was a thrilling battle to the wall.
Ultimately the United States collectively got there first, establishing a new Championships Record of 3:27.20. China was next in 3:29.00 while Australia surprisingly landed on the podium in 3:29.62 for bronze.
As for the Chinese quartet of Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Wang Changhao and Pan Zhanle, they notched a new Asian Record en route to securing silver.
The previous Asian Record rested at the 3:29.91 the nation of Japan put up at the 2020 Olympic Games, so tonight’s Chinese squad hacked nearly one second off of that standard.
The first swimmer ever to sweep a stroke’s events at a World Championships, Qin was a game-changer in this Chinese relay, smashing a split of 57.43 on breaststroke. The 24-year-old out-split Japan’s prior record swimmer Ryuya Mura by over one and a half seconds.
Within tonight’s race, Qin’s 57.43 was the swiftest by over half a second, with the next-closest breaststroke leg represented by American Nic Fink‘s solid split of 58.03. China was in 5th place after Xu’s leadoff and Qin rocketed his nation into 2nd with his contribution.
Additionally, Pan stepped up big time for China on the final leg, ripping a split of 46.62 as one of three sub-47-second anchors in the field. Aussie Kyle Chalmers unleashed 46.89 while Great Britain’s 200m freestyle winner here Matt Richards clocked 46.93.
|New Asian Record (CHN)
|Old Asian Record (JPN)
|Xu Jiayu – 53.39
|Ryosuke Irie – 53.05
|Qin Haiyang – 57.43
|Ryuya Mura – 58.94
|Wang Changhao – 51.56
|Naoki Mizunuma – 50.88
|Pan Zhanle – 46.62
|Katsumi Nakamura – 47.04
|3:29.00
|3:29.91
China’s silver here is added to their impressive haul over the past 8 days, accumulating 16 medals, including 5 golds, 3 silvers and 8 bronze.
When Xu retires, China will no longer be relevant in this, I feel. You can’t have two non-existent legs.
China is almost the future of swimming.
They just need a butterflyer