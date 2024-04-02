1225 Athletes from 40 Teams Descend on Clovis West High for Massive Invite

2024 Clovis West Invite

April 5-6, 2024

Clovis West High School, Clovis, California

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Clovis West High School, site of the 2024 California High School Swimming & Diving Championships in May, will host its massive annual invite this weekend, featuring 1225 athletes from 40 teams from across the state of California.

The meet, which has been running since 1987, will be a prelims/finals event for the first time after traditionally being a one day timed finals event. Adam Reid, the head coach of Clovis West High, says that the new format has helped draw several top teams to the meet.

Among the participating teams are the girls from Carondelet High School in the Bay Area, who placed 5th at last year’s state meet, and the host Clovis West girls, who were 7th at that meet. Also in attendance are the boys teams from Northwood High (4th at state) and De La Salle (6th at state).

The meet also will see the boys from Smoky Hill High School in Colorado, one of the few states besides California that swims this late into the season, make the meet a federal affair. Smoky Hill finished 5th at the Colorado Class 5A (big school) state championship meet last year.

Other notable teams in attendance:

Clovis West

Clovis North

Carondelet

De La Salle

Northwood

Granite Bay

Smoky Hill (CO) boys

Liberty Bakersfield

San Luis Obispo

Arroyo Grande

Among the biggest matchups of the meet will be Northwood sophomore Andrew Maksymowski against Northwood junior Will Chen in an intrasquad battle that is a state preview of sorts. At last year’s State Championship meet, Maksymowski was 12th in 1:39.97, making him the highest-placing freshman in the field, while Chen was 14th in 1:40.23.

With the graduations of the top two finishers from last year’s state meet, both swimmers are looking for more this season. Maksymowski swam 1:36.86 at a Closed Invitational in early March, while Chen has been as fast as 1:38.74.

Maksymowski is also the top seed in the 100 back (50.51) while Chen is the top seed in the 100 free (45.28).

A strong boys’ 100 breaststroke field is led by top seed Ryan Connole of Northwood, but lurking as the 5th seed is Smoky Hill senior Daniel Yi. While he is seeded with a 57.51, he was the Colorado state runner-up last season with a 54.86. He is committed to Utah for the fall.

On the girls’ side, Clovis West senior Hannah Marinovich and her sophomore sister Hailey Marinovich will headline the meet. Hannah, a Tennessee commit, was the California runner-up in the 100 breast last season and is seeded first at this meet in the 100 breast. She was already close to her best time this season, going 1:01.43 at the Mt. SAC Winterfest Invite in mid-March.

Hannah is the #2 seed in the 200 IM (2:07.04) behind her sister Hailey, who is the top seed with a 2:06.42.

Other Notable Entrants: