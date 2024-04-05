Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic Swims Best Time 1:35.39 200 SCY Free, 0.71 Off Heilman’s NAG

Comments: 8
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw

April 04th, 2024 Club, News

2024 Pacific Swimming Far Western Champs

  • April 4-8, 2024
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Pleasanton, CA
  • Meet Mobile “Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

14 year old Luka Mijatovic swam to a best time on night 1 of the Pacific Swimming Far Western Champs swimming a 1:35.39 in the 200 freestyle.

Mijatovic was already the #2 swimmer of all-time in the 13-14 age group only behind Thomas Heilman‘s 1:34.68 from 2021 Winter Juniors. Mijatovic’s previous best time stood at a 1:36.30 from 2023 Sectionals in December.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Heilman
50 22.39 22.05
100 24.58 (46.97) 24.16 (46.21)
150 24.53 (1:11.50) 24.19 (1:10.40)
200 23.89 (1:35.39) 24.28 (1:34.68)

Mijatovic already holds the 13-14 SCY national age group (NAG) records in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles as well as the 400 IM. He set all of those records in December at Sectionals. Mijatovic has a loaded schedule this weekend. He is also entered in the 200 IM, 100 free, 200 back, 500 free, 100 back, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 1000 free.

Mijatovic dropped over three seconds in the event in the last year from a 1:38.21 in this event at this meet a year ago.

Pro Swim- San Antonio psych sheets just dropped as well and Mijatovic is entered in the LCM 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle next week. He notably is the 8 seed in the 1500 free and 9 seed in the 800 free next week.

He already holds the 13-14 NAG records in all four events including breaking his own 200, 400, and 1500 freestyles at Marin Sectionals at the end of February.

KSW
3 minutes ago

good lord when is his birthday? He’s been 14 for at least a decade now 💀

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  KSW
2 minutes ago

April 22.

Probably just feels that way since he started breaking the 13-year-old records at 14 haha.

Joel
Reply to  Braden Keith
17 seconds ago

Or vice versa

Mr Piano
52 minutes ago

Dude has already mastered the cele at 14

Andrew
Reply to  Mr Piano
45 minutes ago

Wonder where he got that 😉😉

PFA
1 hour ago

Is this the final assault or is there one more meet before aging up?

PSY
Reply to  PFA
15 minutes ago

Last scy meet as a 13-14.

whoisthis
Reply to  PFA
14 minutes ago

tyr pss san antonio

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

