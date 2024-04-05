Luka Mijatovic Swims Best Time 1:35.39 200 SCY Free, 0.71 Off Heilman’s NAG

2024 Pacific Swimming Far Western Champs

April 4-8, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Pleasanton, CA

Meet Mobile “Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

14 year old Luka Mijatovic swam to a best time on night 1 of the Pacific Swimming Far Western Champs swimming a 1:35.39 in the 200 freestyle.

Mijatovic was already the #2 swimmer of all-time in the 13-14 age group only behind Thomas Heilman‘s 1:34.68 from 2021 Winter Juniors. Mijatovic’s previous best time stood at a 1:36.30 from 2023 Sectionals in December.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Heilman 50 22.39 22.05 100 24.58 (46.97) 24.16 (46.21) 150 24.53 (1:11.50) 24.19 (1:10.40) 200 23.89 (1:35.39) 24.28 (1:34.68)

Mijatovic already holds the 13-14 SCY national age group (NAG) records in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles as well as the 400 IM. He set all of those records in December at Sectionals. Mijatovic has a loaded schedule this weekend. He is also entered in the 200 IM, 100 free, 200 back, 500 free, 100 back, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 1000 free.

Mijatovic dropped over three seconds in the event in the last year from a 1:38.21 in this event at this meet a year ago.

Pro Swim- San Antonio psych sheets just dropped as well and Mijatovic is entered in the LCM 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle next week. He notably is the 8 seed in the 1500 free and 9 seed in the 800 free next week.

He already holds the 13-14 NAG records in all four events including breaking his own 200, 400, and 1500 freestyles at Marin Sectionals at the end of February.