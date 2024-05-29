2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Previews: Grimes Leads Young Talent in 400 IM

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 400 IM – BY THE NUMBERS

World Record: 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2024 Canadian Trials

(CAN) – 2024 Canadian Trials American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff – 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022 U.S. Open

(CAN) – 2022 U.S. Open World Junior Record: 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2024 Canadian Trials

(CAN) – 2024 Canadian Trials 2021 Olympic Champion: Yui Ohashi (JPN), 4:32.08

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Emma Weyant , 4:33.81

, 4:33.81 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:49.89

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time (‘A’ Cut): 4:38.53

On the international stage, Canadian phenom and world record holder Summer McIntosh dominates the conversation in the women’s 400 IM. Still, the U.S. women have been a consistent medal presence at major meets over the past three years. While there is a clear frontrunner, the race for second is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in Indianapolis.

Grimes Leads the Way

Katie Grimes has already qualified for the Paris Olympics, courtesy of her bronze medal finish in the 10km open water race at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, but she’ll be on the hunt to make a reprise appearance in the pool events this summer.

The Sandpipers star made her Olympic debut in the 800 free in Tokyo, but has since added the 400 IM to her international slate. It’s been a fruitful endeavor, as Grimes collected back-to-back silver medals in 2022 and 2023 behind McIntosh. Notably, those medals came during a period where she and her coach Ron Aitken publicly declared she would not be fully tapered until the Paris Olympics.

With just over a month until Trials, Grimes scorched a 4:32.45 at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions to better her season-best by over four seconds. That’s her third-fastest performance of all time, and just 1.04-seconds off her best time. She also ranks 3rd in the world this season.

Grimes will likely take on a busy schedule of events at Trials, but the 400 IM falls early on in the meet. If she follows a similar program to previous trial meets, at most she’ll have swum two rounds of both the 200 and 400 freestyle.

Still, Grimes is over four seconds ahead of her likely competitors (more on that later) and is an athlete who swims up to the 10km. She should easily earn the chance to swim this event in Paris, though with McIntosh lowering her world record at the Canadian Trials the race on the big stage will likely be for the minor medals. We should also be on watch for the American Record, which is within three-tenths of Grimes’ best time.

Walsh‘s Absence Opens the Door

The second fastest American woman in the qualifying period is Alex Walsh, who owns a best time of 4:34.46 from her 4th place finish at the 2023 World Championships. Despite earning her third-straight NCAA title in the yards version of the event and becoming the #2 performer of all-time, she made the surprising announcement that she would not be seeking an Olympic berth in the 400 IM.

The writing may have been on the wall for Walsh fans, as she hasn’t logged a long course 400 IM during the 2023-24 season, but her absence makes the race for the second spot much more interesting.

Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger were the U.S. representatives in this event in Tokyo, collecting silver and bronze medals respectively. Flickinger has since announced her retirement but Weyant will be on the hunt for her second Olympic berth this summer. She clocked 4:39.00 earlier this season at the Atlanta Classic, but has been as fast as 4:37.76 within the qualifying period.

Notably, Weyant was disqualified in prelims at the 2023 U.S. Nationals for a fly kick violation in the breaststroke leg, which denied her a chance to qualify for Worlds. She earned the bronze medal in 2022.

Ranking 2nd this season among Americans is Leah Hayes, who scorched a best time of 4:36.84 to take home the World Junior title back in September. She recently beat Grimes head-to-head at the Westmont stop of the Pro Swim Series and projects to make her first Olympic Trials final, and perhaps a ticket to Paris.

2023-24 U.S. Rankings, Women’s 400 IM (LCM)

NCAA Finalists Ride Momentum

After Walsh and Weyant, who placed 1st and 2nd respectively in the NCAA final, there are a number of collegiate athletes who will look to translate their yards success into the big pool. While no one else has been under the Olympic Qualifying Time, the atmosphere of Trials could lead to someone having a big breakout.

Lucy Bell looks to have the hottest hand. She capped off her sophomore season with Stanford with a 3rd place finish and best time in the 400 IM, bouncing back big time from a slightly disappointing performance at Pac-12s. More recently, at the Southern California Invite, Bell set a pair of best times in the 200 IM (2:13.28) and 400 IM (4:41.64). She also nabbed silver at last year’s Pan American Games in what was then a best time (4:44.27).

Caroline Bricker, Bell’s first-year teammate, finished 4th in that final. She snuck under the OT qualifying time by just one-hundredth of a second at the San Antonio stop of the Pro Swim Series, but holds a best time of 4:46.44 from 2021.

Megan Van Berkom sits 8th this season (4:45.01), just ahead of Ella Nelson (4:45.08). Both have been faster in their careers and could be in the mix for a finals spot.

Finally, though she had a disappointing NCAAs, Justina Kozan should be a swimmer to keep an eye out for. She made her first OT final in 2021 at 17 years old, finishing 8th after setting a personal best in prelims (4:40.57). She was just four-tenths off that time at the U23 LEN European Championships last August for the gold medal. If Kozan is in that form or better, she should be a lock for another finals appearance.

Juniors Look to Make a Splash After International Experience

Younger athletes can be a wildcard in terms of how they’ll perform in the high-pressure environment of Trials, but these juniors already have some international experience under their belts from the past year. That could be the confidence boost these swimmers need to have a big showing next month.

While Leah Hayes swept the IM events at World Juniors last September, she was joined by teammates Haley McDonald and Lilla Bognar in the finals of the 200 IM and 400 IM respectively.

McDonald has been as fast as 4:44.28, but also hasn’t raced long course since the Knoxville Pros Swim Series in January according to the USA Swimming database.

On the other hand, Bognar got some valuable international experience in Doha, where she missed advancing to the final by just one place (4:44.22). Her best time comes from the 2023 U.S. Nationals, where she clocked 4:40.97.

Joining Bognar in Doha was Kayla Han, who finished 13th overall (4:47.12). She hasn’t raced much since then, but is the reigning Junior National Champion in the event courtesy of her personal best (4:42.32).

The Veteran

This event is dominated by youngsters who have established themselves over the past quad. The one exception is Leah Smith, who at 28 years of age is the oldest qualifier.

She last represented the U.S. in this event at the 2017 Worlds and her best time comes from that summer (4:33.86). Only Grimes and Weyant have faster career bests, though we haven’t seen Smith in 4:33-form in a while.

She is just outside of the top 10 this season with a 4:45.89 from the Knoxville stop of the Pro Swim Series.

Unlikely Entrants

We’ve avoided mentioning a few names who are within the top 10 this season because it seems unlikely they’ll throw their hat in the ring. Let’s take a look.

We can probably immediately write off Katie Ledecky as an entrant in this event. While Ledecky holds a PB of 4:35.77 and would be hard to count out making the final, she hasn’t deviated from her 200-400-800-1500 freestyle lineup at a Trials meet in recent memory.

Even less likely to throw their hat in the ring is Regan Smith, who is also expected to have a busy lineup. She also faces a fierce domestic field in the 100 backstroke, where the prelims and semifinals coincide with the 400 IM.

Kelly Pash slots in at 10th on this list with her personal best, set at a dual meet in February between Texas and TCU (4:45.50). However, that was her first official long course 400 IM in nearly five years. Pash will likely be a factor in the 200 fly, but it doesn’t seem like she’s putting her focus in the longest IM event in the run-up to Trials.

SWIMSWAM PICKS

Dark Horse: Isabelle Odgers – The USC graduate is better known for her breaststroke prowess, but recently shaved 3.3 seconds off her best time in the 400 IM to hit the qualifying time and rank 12th amongst Americans this season. Granted, before this season she hadn’t logged a time in this event since 2022, but if she chooses to contest this event in Indianapolis she has some momentum behind her.