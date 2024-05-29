Skyler Smith on Being the Only American Racing at the Mare Nostrum Tour

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Saturday, May 25th & Sunday, May 26th

Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5:30pm local (11:30am ET)

Canet, France

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Rising UNC senior Skyler Smith opted to get way out of her comfort zone this summer in an effort to perfect her 100 breast race plan for the US Olympic. This meant traveling abroad (for the first time in her life) alone to the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour.

Though scary and full of learning curves, Smith saw the immediate effects of this kind of racing at the first leg of the tour in Canet, where she logged a PB in the 100 breast at 1:07.83, her first time under the 1:08 barrier.