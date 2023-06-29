Emma Weyant Disqualified From 400 IM Prelims Due To Fly Kick During Breaststroke Leg

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Women’s 400 IM — Heats
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
- World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh — 4:37.84
- Katie Grimes — 4:39.71
- Leah Hayes — 4:40.91
- Lilia Bognar — 4:43.28
- Justina Kozan — 4:43.80
- Lucy Bell — 4:45.75
- Zoe Dixon — 4;45.82
- Kayla Han — 4:45.95
In heat six of the women’s 400 IM at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Emma Weyant was disqualified for doing butterfly kick during the breaststroke leg of her race. She had swam a time of 4:38.08, which would have placed her second overall in prelims and put her in the ‘A’ final. With her disqualification, it is now highly unlikely that she will make the 2023 World Championships team, with her only event remaining being the 400 free (where she is seeded 12th with a time of 4:10.12).
Weyant was the 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist in the women’s 400 IM. Her best time of 4:32.76 from Tokyo was the second-fastest in the entire field.
According to the USA Swimming rulebook, only one butterfly kick is permitted after each start or turn in breaststroke. After that one fly kick is performed, all movement of a swimmer’s legs must be simultaneous without alternating movement.
Below is the video footage of Weyant’s breaststroke leg, courtesy of the USA Swimming livestream. From the angle that the race was being filmed and the video quality, it is difficult to see how Weyant was kicking in her race.
This isn’t the first time in recent history that the women’s 400 IM at a U.S. qualification meet has had a notable DQ. In 2017, Ella Eastin was stripped away of a World Championships spot when she was DQed in the 400 IM final due to the “Lochte Rule” after finishing second overall.
5 of 6 heats all had a DQ for same thing. This is bad officiating. Does one of the judges not know you are allowed 1 dolphin kick off the wall?
This video review while it makes it more fair needs to be adjusted. It is almost unbearable to wait minutes between every heat.
was emma weyant finally disqualified or not?
That Eastin DQ was such a heartbreaker.
Thank you USA swimming for showing us the exact same video we all saw on the live stream
This only shows the first half of the breaststroke leg, during which no official made any DQ motions.
Garbage call. No consistency from the officiating crews. What’s one persons DQ is another officials legal breaststroke. After standing on pool deck the last two days, there are people dolphin kicking all over the place on pullouts and in the races and it not being called. Bad look.
It is hard to judge dolphin kicking at breaststroke at times, but when you see it, you see it and you call it. The blame lies with the athlete. If you don’t want to get caught, don’t do it.
Do you think someone had $ on this race or dislikes Emma Weyant?
Officials call what they see, and they don’t see everything. I’m guessing most officials don’t want to DQ swimmers, but it’s their job to call it as they see it. Everyone makes mistakes but if they reviewed it on video and it still looked bad, don’t do illegal stuff.
I assume this was already challenged? Is there any recourse or its final at this point?
That sucks for her.
I just asked USAS—they said they were working on getting answers.
You can clearly see the double kick from the overhead view. I hate to see anyone disqualified, but it is time this rule is enforced. NCAA Breaststroke and IMs were tough to watch this year.
Oh, I hadnt seen that view. Can you share a link to it?