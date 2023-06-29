Emma Weyant Disqualified From 400 IM Prelims Due To Fly Kick During Breaststroke Leg

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 400 IM — Heats

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00

Top 8:

Alex Walsh — 4:37.84 Katie Grimes — 4:39.71 Leah Hayes — 4:40.91 Lilia Bognar — 4:43.28 Justina Kozan — 4:43.80 Lucy Bell — 4:45.75 Zoe Dixon — 4;45.82 Kayla Han — 4:45.95

In heat six of the women’s 400 IM at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Emma Weyant was disqualified for doing butterfly kick during the breaststroke leg of her race. She had swam a time of 4:38.08, which would have placed her second overall in prelims and put her in the ‘A’ final. With her disqualification, it is now highly unlikely that she will make the 2023 World Championships team, with her only event remaining being the 400 free (where she is seeded 12th with a time of 4:10.12).

Weyant was the 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist in the women’s 400 IM. Her best time of 4:32.76 from Tokyo was the second-fastest in the entire field.

According to the USA Swimming rulebook, only one butterfly kick is permitted after each start or turn in breaststroke. After that one fly kick is performed, all movement of a swimmer’s legs must be simultaneous without alternating movement.

Below is the video footage of Weyant’s breaststroke leg, courtesy of the USA Swimming livestream. From the angle that the race was being filmed and the video quality, it is difficult to see how Weyant was kicking in her race.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that the women’s 400 IM at a U.S. qualification meet has had a notable DQ. In 2017, Ella Eastin was stripped away of a World Championships spot when she was DQed in the 400 IM final due to the “Lochte Rule” after finishing second overall.