3 Seed Regan Smith Declares False Start In Prelims of 100 Butterfly at US World Trials

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

Regan Smith declared a false started (DFS) in the women’s 100 butterfly this morning, leaving the first circle-seeded heat of the 100 butterfly with an empty lane four.

Smith was the fastest American so far this season in the event as she swam a personal best of 56.60 which she swam back in March a Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale. Smith’s previous best prior to this season was a 57.34.

Smith has already qualified for Worlds after winning the 200 butterfly on night and as well as the 200 backstroke last night. Smith is also on the heat sheets later this morning as the second seed in the 50 back. She will be in heat 5 (of 6) in lane four.

Smith’s full Trials lineup entries was:

Day 1: 200 fly

Day 2: 200 back

Day 3: 100 fly , 50 back

, 50 back Day 4: 100 back

Day 5: 200 IM

Debates have been raised as to whether or not Smith will swim the 200 IM and add it to her lineup, as she is also the fastest American so far this season in that event. Notably, the 200 IM and 100 butterfly completely overlap at Worlds, with prelims/semis on day 1 and finals of both on day 2. In addition, semi-finals of the 100 back would have been in the same session as the 100 fly and 200 IM final.

Notably, Smith’s personal (which is also her season) best of 56.60 would have been the only sub-57 swim this morning, if she had replicated it.