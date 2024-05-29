Frank Busch Wants To Help Make Your Club Meets Shorter And More Fun

At 7:30 in the morning on any given Saturday, there are hundreds of club swimmers getting ready to jump into a crowded pool for meet warmup. They’ll swim fingers-to-toes with their teammates. Eventually, the session will start and for the coaches, swimmers, parents, and officials will settle in for hours in a hot, packed pool deck where there are 20 heats of the girls 11-12 50 freestyle. Then, they’ll wake up and do it all again on Sunday.

If you have ever been involved in club swimming, this is probably a familiar scene. And it’s one that former U.S. National Team Director Frank Busch is working hard to change.

Busch has teamed up with ASCA to lead a new Club Success Initiative “aimed at supporting clubs and empowering coaches.” One of the major ways that Busch wants to do that is by reimagining how club swim meets are run.

His aim is to make the meet sessions go faster while still keeping them profitable for the clubs. In our conversation, he outlines the four key stakeholders for any club team—athletes, parents, coaches, club administration—and discusses the ways that avoiding hours-long sessions benefits the separate groups of stakeholders.

Each set of stakeholders have different priorities. Athletes want to have fun and get faster. Parents want both of those things for their children, but also aren’t always excited about spending 12 hours of their weekend sitting on bleachers or volunteering as timers. Coaches want to empower their athletes and receive their salaries. Club administrators want to make money to keep the club running and grow its good reputation.

The trend of rethinking meets is sweeping through the NCAA. The Battle of the Burr, a meet between Howard and Georgetown, kicked off this wave of excitement about how to energize meets and attract a crowd. We’ve seen schools like Texas, Virginia, and UNC-Wilmington follow suit and put their own spin on dual meets by testing nontraditional formats, DJs, and super-finals.

Through his partnership with ASCA, Busch spent the fall of 2023 speaking with club teams about implementing his ideas. I spoke with him before the majority of his engagements. He was happy with how his ideas had been received by the clubs he’d already spoken with. He also wanted to keep most of the specifics of his plans limited to his speaking engagements as they change depending on the club he addresses. Regardless, it’s clear that like NCAA swimming, club swimming is approaching a watershed moment.

But Busch is choosing to focus his attention on club swimming because of the youth market, “My biggest concern is the youth market and how to market the sport for people that want to be a part of it,” he says.

Busch cites the decrease in registered swimmers and clubs across USA Swimming as something that worries him. The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences are playing a role in those numbers, but Busch still believes that there is a youth market out there to bring into the sport.

Swimming is a unique sport for a lot of reasons. At the club level, girls and boys train together and multiple age groups get to see each other, which isn’t true for all youth sports. But as he points out, the time commitment of the current club swimming structure can make it a difficult commitment for families. “If it’s the choice between a two-day meet and a two-hour basketball game, I’m picking the basketball game every time,” he says, “and that’s before you get into the affordability of it all.”

“It’s about recruiting and retaining athletes,” he says, adding that “something has to change, club swimming has to realize that and adjust.”

As someone who’s been involved in the swimming world for the majority of his life, Busch knows how special this sport can be. And now, he wants to give back to “the sport that’s given [him] so much” by thinking about how to get the next generation involved.

Club swimming needs to figure out how to adapt itself to continue to appeal to kids across the country. There are many moving parts to this type of change like increasing diversity, access to pools, marketing, and retention.

Busch’s goal with making club meets run faster is to reduce the time commitment but also increase the amount of time that kids spend actually swimming while at the meet. His hope is that changes like that will improve the club swimming experience for all the stakeholders involved in a club and help grow the sport that has given him so much.