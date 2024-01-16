Olympic Bronze Medalist Hali Flickinger Officially Announces Retirement

Two-time bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Hali Flickinger has officially announced her retirement via Instagram.

“In 3 weeks I bought a house, have since completed my athletic career, and now living here full time with no plans of leaving!!”

Flickinger had not competed since summer 2023 at US Nationals in Indianapolis. There she finished 7th in the 200 butterfly in a 2:08.32, less than a second off of making the 2023 World Championship team. Since then, Flickinger has been working as a real estate agent in Arizona. Flickinger had been training out of Arizona State as a pro.

Flickinger graduated from the University of Georgia in 2017 with a degree in finance. As a Bulldog, Flickinger helped the team to three NCAA team titles: 2013, 2014, and 2016.

In 2016, she qualified for her first Olympics after finishing 2nd in the 200 butterfly at the US Olympic Trials. In Rio, she swam a 2:07.71 in finals to finish 7th. The next summer, she qualified for Worlds in the 200 butterfly.

Flickinger captured gold at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships in the 200 butterfly swimming a 2:07.35 and won silver in the event at the 2019 World Championships in a 2:06.95.

At the 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials, Flickinger qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as she won the 200 butterfly in a personal best time of a 2:05.85. She also qualified for the Olympics in the 400 IM finishing second in a 4:33.96, also a personal best. She won bronze in both events in Tokyo, swimming a 2:05.65 in the 200 fly and a 4:34.90 in the 400 IM.

In summer 2022, Flickinger won silver in the 200 butterfly at Worlds swimming a 2:06.08. In total, Flickinger was on the podium in the 200 butterfly at a major international meet every summer from 2018-2022 (with the exception of the COVID summer of 2020).