USC’s Chmielewski, Gosselin-Paradis Capture Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 16th, 2024 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Michal Chmielewski, Fr., USC (Warsaw, Poland)

  • Against UC San Diego, Chmielewski swam three individual and one relay event taking home wins in all four and helping the Trojans to a 187-72 victory.
  • Was the only Trojan to record three individual wins on the weekend.
  • Finished on top in the 100 Fly (48.41), 100 Back (48.52) and 1000 Free (9:28.73), while swimming a 21.48 50 Free split to help the Trojans capture a 200 Medley relay win.
  • Second career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award and second of the season (November 2023).

ALSO NOMINATED:Andrei Minakov, STAN.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, So., USC (Montreal, Quebec)

  • Competing in the Bruin diving event, Gosselin-Paradis took home one win and three top-five finishes to help the Trojans to their victory.
  • In the 3 Meter, the sophomore came out victorious with a 734.65, going on to capture third in the Platform (744.05) and fifth in the 1 Meter (646.15).
  • Helped the Trojans to a 374.20 win in the team diving event.
  • First career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Elias Petersen, UTAH.

2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

2023-24 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

Month/Week Men’s Swimmer Men’s Diver
October Rex Maurer, Stanford Elias Petersen, Utah
November Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC Elias Petersen, Utah
December Destin Lasco, California
Jan. 9 Zalan Sarkany, Arizona State Elias Petersen, Utah
Jan. 16 Michal Chmielewski, USC Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, USC

