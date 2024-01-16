USC’s Chmielewski, Gosselin-Paradis Capture Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Michal Chmielewski, Fr., USC (Warsaw, Poland)
- Against UC San Diego, Chmielewski swam three individual and one relay event taking home wins in all four and helping the Trojans to a 187-72 victory.
- Was the only Trojan to record three individual wins on the weekend.
- Finished on top in the 100 Fly (48.41), 100 Back (48.52) and 1000 Free (9:28.73), while swimming a 21.48 50 Free split to help the Trojans capture a 200 Medley relay win.
- Second career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award and second of the season (November 2023).
ALSO NOMINATED:Andrei Minakov, STAN.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, So., USC (Montreal, Quebec)
- Competing in the Bruin diving event, Gosselin-Paradis took home one win and three top-five finishes to help the Trojans to their victory.
- In the 3 Meter, the sophomore came out victorious with a 734.65, going on to capture third in the Platform (744.05) and fifth in the 1 Meter (646.15).
- Helped the Trojans to a 374.20 win in the team diving event.
- First career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Elias Petersen, UTAH.
2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 6-9 at the same venue.
2023-24 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week
|Month/Week
|Men’s Swimmer
|Men’s Diver
|October
|Rex Maurer, Stanford
|Elias Petersen, Utah
|November
|Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC
|Elias Petersen, Utah
|December
|Destin Lasco, California
|—
|Jan. 9
|Zalan Sarkany, Arizona State
|Elias Petersen, Utah
|Jan. 16
|Michal Chmielewski, USC
|Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, USC