UCLA’s Schaffer, Hallaselkä Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Brooke Schaffer, Gr., UCLA (Mountain View, Calif.)
- Helped the Bruins to a 190-106 win against Utah, capturing two individual wins and a relay win in the process.
- Schaffer topped the podium in both freestyle events, swimming a 50.36 in the 100 Free and 1:50.11 in the 200 Free.
- The sophomore added another win to her tally after opening the meet with a 49.90 anchor split in the Bruins’ 400 Medley relay.
- First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Claire Tuggle, USC; Erin Palmer, UTAH.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Lauren Hallaselkä, Fr., UCLA (Helsinki, Finland)
- In her home diving meet, Hallaselkä scored a season-best 365.10 in the 3 Meter finals to earn a tally of 675.30 and a first-place finish by over 50 points.
- In the 1 Meter, the freshman finished in fifth with a final score of 562.65 to assist the Bruins in their victory.
- First career Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Nike Agunbiade, USC; Holly Waxman, UTAH.
2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 6-9 at the same venue.
2023-24 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week
|Month/Week
|Women’s Swimmer
|Women’s Diver
|October
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|—
|November
|Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC
|Holly Waxman, Utah
|December
|Isabelle Stadden, California
|—
|Jan. 9
|Anicka Delgado, USC
|Holly Waxman, Utah
|Jan. 16
|Brooke Schaffer, UCLA
|Lauren Hallaselkä, UCLA