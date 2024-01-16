Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UCLA’s Schaffer, Hallaselkä Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

January 16th, 2024 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Brooke Schaffer, Gr., UCLA (Mountain View, Calif.)

  • Helped the Bruins to a 190-106 win against Utah, capturing two individual wins and a relay win in the process.
  • Schaffer topped the podium in both freestyle events, swimming a 50.36 in the 100 Free and 1:50.11 in the 200 Free.
  • The sophomore added another win to her tally after opening the meet with a 49.90 anchor split in the Bruins’ 400 Medley relay.
  • First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Claire Tuggle, USC; Erin Palmer, UTAH.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Lauren Hallaselkä, Fr., UCLA (Helsinki, Finland)

  • In her home diving meet, Hallaselkä scored a season-best 365.10 in the 3 Meter finals to earn a tally of 675.30 and a first-place finish by over 50 points.
  • In the 1 Meter, the freshman finished in fifth with a final score of 562.65 to assist the Bruins in their victory.
  • First career Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Nike Agunbiade, USC; Holly Waxman, UTAH.

2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

2023-24 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

Month/Week Women’s Swimmer Women’s Diver
October Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
November Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC Holly Waxman, Utah
December Isabelle Stadden, California
Jan. 9 Anicka Delgado, USC Holly Waxman, Utah
Jan. 16 Brooke Schaffer, UCLA Lauren Hallaselkä, UCLA

