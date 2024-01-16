UCLA’s Schaffer, Hallaselkä Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

USC’s Chmielewski, Gosselin-Paradis Capture Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Honors Michal Chmielewski won three individual events against UC San Diego, while Laurent Gosselin-Paradis had a win on 3-meter at the UCLA Diving Invite.

Chmielewski Twins Combine for 5 Individual Wins as USC Dominates UCSD, Utah (Women) Krzysztof Chmielewski (above) picked up at least two individual event wins for the 6th time in 7 collegiate meets, while his twin brother Michal won three.